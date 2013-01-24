Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Trilogy100 Portable Ventilator

Trilogy100

Portable Ventilator

Find similar products

Light, versatile and easy-to-use, that’s the Trilogy100 portable ventilator at its essence. With its light weight and proven technology, Trilogy100 makes invasive and non-invasive treatment less complicated for a wide range of adult and pediatric patients.

Contact us

Specifications

Dimensions and weight
Dimensions and weight
Dimensions
  • 16.68 cm L x 28.45 cm W x 23.52 cm H (6.6" L x 11.2" W x 9.3" H)
Weight
  • 5 kg (11 lb)
Controls
Controls
Circuit types
  • Active with PAP; passive
Ventilation types
  • Pressure and Volume
Volume modes
  • AC; SIMV (w/PS); CV; AC-MPV
Pressure modes
  • CPAP; S; S/T; T; PC-SIMV (w/PS);PC-MVP; AVAPS-AE
IPAP
  • 4 to 50 cm H₂O
Pressure
  • 4 to 50 cm H₂O
PEEP/EPAP for active circuits
  • 0 to 25 cm H₂O
PEEP/EPAP for passive circuits
  • 4 to 50 cm H₂O
CPAP for passive circuits
  • 4 to 20 cm H₂O
PEEP for active circuits
  • 0 to 25 cm H₂O
PEEP for passive circuits
  • 4 to 25 cm H₂O
PEEP for passive circuits
  • 4 to 20 cm H₂O
Pressure support differential
  • 0 to 40 cm H₂O
Alarms
Alarms
Circuit disconnect
  • Off; 5 to 60 sec
Apnea rate
  • Off; 10 to 60 sec
High tidal volume
  • Off; 50 to 2000 ml
Low tidal volume
  • Off; 40 to 2000 ml
High minute ventilation
  • Off; 1.0 to 99 l/min
Low minute ventilations
  • Off; 0.2 to 99 l/min
Low respiratory rate
High respiratory rate
  • Off; 4 to 80 BPM
Low respiratory rate
  • Off; 4 to 80 BPM
Measured patient parameters
Measured patient parameters
Respiratory rate
  • 0 to 80 BPM
Minute ventilation
  • 0 to 99 l/min
Leak rate
  • 0 to 2000 l/min
Vte/Vti
  • 0 to 2000 ml
Peak inspiratory flow
  • 0 to 2000 l/min
Peak inspiratory pressure
  • 0 to 99 cm H₂O
Mean airway pressure
  • 0 to 99 cm H₂O
% Patient triggered breaths
  • 0 to 100 %
I:E ratio
  • 9.9:1 to 1:9.9
Controls
Controls
Tidal volume
  • 50 to 2000 ml
Breath rate
  • 0 to 60 for AC mode; 1 to 60 BPM for all other modes
Inspiratory time
  • 0.3 to 5.0 sec
Rise time
  • 1 to 6
Ramp start pressure
  • 0 to 25 cm H2O for active circuits; 4 to 25 cm H2O for passive circuits; 4 to 19 cm H2O in CPAP cm H₂O
Ramp length
  • Off; 5 to 45 min
Flex
  • Off; 1 to 3
Flow trigger sensitivity
  • 1 to 9 l/min
Flow cycle
  • 10 to 90 %
Apnea rate
  • 4 to 60 BPM
Apnea rate
  • Off; 10 to 60 sec

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand