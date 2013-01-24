Home
HeartStart MRx Training materials

HeartStart MRx Getting started poster

Training materials

453564042401

This two-sided 11x17 poster uses illustrations to get users started using the HeartStart MRx M3535A .

Specifications

Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1/each
Use with Philips Equipment
  • HeartStart MRx M3535A
Package Weight
  • .066 kg
