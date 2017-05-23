Exceptional portable ultrasound from your smart device Philips' ultrasound app brings diagnostic capabilities to your compatible smartphone or handheld device.
Premium technologies bring a new level of image quality to compact ultrasound so performance isn't sacrificed for portability. Designed for critical study requirements and big system performance everywhere you need it.
PureWave – the power to image technically difficult patients
QLAB quantification software to expand diagnostic information
Portable ultrasound when fast action is needed
Digital broadband beamforming on a compact
Wireless & wired DICOM for connectivity in any environment
On cart configuration for easy mobility
SonoCT brings a new level of image quality
Reduce exam time by up to 50%
Integrated handle for carrying your CX50 everywhere
XRES brings a new level of clarity to compact ultrasound
Convenient travel case for scanning at remote locations
Range of transducers for all women’s health care applications
Ergonomic and lightweight, our broad range of transducers is available in multiple configurations, enabling better penetration with less artifacts. Learn more about our full range of transducers below, and detailed instructions on care and maintenance.
