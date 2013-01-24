HeartModelᴬ⋅ᴵ⋅ is a new premier Anatomically Intelligent Ultrasound (AIUS) application that automatically detects, segments and quantifies the left ventricle and left atrium volumes and ejection fraction, from the same Live 3D volume.
EPIQ 7 features an uncompromised level of clinical performance to meet the challenges of today’s most demanding cardiology practices.
Ergonomic and lightweight, our broad range of transducers is available in multiple configurations, enabling better penetration with less artifacts. Learn more about our full range of transducers below, and detailed instructions on care and maintenance.
Revealing new insights with iRotate electronic rotation and xPlane adjustable biplane imaging
3D Echo – State of the Art Webinar
PHILIPS has supported the webinar “3D Echo - State of the Art” organized by the European Association of Cardiovascular Imaging (EACVI) in the form of an educational grant.
Watch how cardiologists use 3D Echo to improve the evaluation of ventricular function and heart valves, as well as how 3D Echo has become a must in the Cath Lab for guiding many structural interventions.
