SureSigns rollstand with mounting plate

SureSigns rollstand with mounting plate

Mounting and stands

989803144001

The integrated basket of the SureSigns rollstand has multiple hooks for easy cable management. Designed for easy mounting and quick release.

Specifications

Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1/each
Package Weight
  • 15.000 kg
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

