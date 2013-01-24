Home
Neonatal Blood Pressure Air Hose 1.5m Air Hose

Neonatal Blood Pressure Air Hose 1.5m (4.92' )

Air Hose

Neonatal Blood Pressure Air Hose. Length = 4.92' (1.5m). Connects to Philips Neonatal Single Patient Cuffs, not pedi/adult cuffs, and incorporates new connector configuration. This cable is used for close patient proximity and replaces the M1596B. CANNOT BE USED with Adult/Pediatric Cuffs.

Specifications

Product Category
  • NIBP
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1008B, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M8105A, M8102A, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863069, 863070, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863079, 863080, 863081, 863082, 863086, 863087, 863088, 863275, 863276, 863278
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Type
  • Air Hose
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .150 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 per box
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Use with Other Supplies
  • Philips Neonatal NIBP Cuffs
Patient Application
  • Neonate
Air Hose Length
  • 1.5 m (4.9')

