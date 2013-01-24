By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
*The Philips Mask Adhesive product is being provided in the USA under the FDA Enforcement Policy for Ventilators During the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency Guidance. As such, it is for use only during the U.S. Health and Human Services COVID-19 public health emergency declaration, unless terminated or revoked earlier, after which the product may no longer be used.
Media Gallery
Features
Comfortable seal minimizes facial pressure
Comfortable seal minimizes facial pressure
The AF531 oro-nasal mask can minimize facial pressure while maintaining a good seal.
Capstrap feature
Capstrap feature
The AF531 with Capstrap headgear provides an excellent fit and simple reapplication.
CleanClip system
CleanClip system
Support your infection control efforts with the CleanClip system.
Adaptable to multiple ventilators
Adaptable to multiple ventilators
You can adapt one mask to multiple ventilators with interchangeable elbows.
Mask Adhesive* accessory
Mask Adhesive Accessory: Allows for mask re-application
The Mask Adhesive* seeks to help secure the mask cushion to the patient’s face, address clinicians’ concern of mask overtightening, which can lead to skin injury over time. It also allows for mask removal while the adhesive remains on the face for re-application, enabling the patient to periodically take medication or to eat.
Easy to use
Mask Adhesive Accessory: Alignment guide aids application
It is easy to apply the Mask Adhesive* using the mask forehead pad alignment feature, and it’s just as easy to remove when you’re ready.
Patient friendly
Mask Adhesive Accessory: Created with comfort in mind
Created with patient comfort in mind, the Mask Adhesive* can remain in place while the mask is lifted, allowing the patient to eat, drink and take oral medication. The mask is then reapplied directly back onto the adhesive on the patient's face to continue noninvasive ventilation treatment.
Secure mask fit
Mask Adhesive Accessory: Supports high-quality care
Using both the Mask Adhesive* and the headgear can help provide a more secure mask fit. The Mask Adhesive* is designed to meet a specific need of providers treating COVID-19 patients to secure the mask to the patient's face. Using the Mask Adhesive* can give clinicians confidence to explore all noninvasive ventilation therapy options to support high quality patient care.
*The Philips Mask Adhesive product is being provided in the USA under the FDA Enforcement Policy for Ventilators During the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency Guidance. As such, it is for use only during the U.S. Health and Human Services COVID-19 public health emergency declaration, unless terminated or revoked earlier, after which the product may no longer be used.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.