Actiwatch Spectrum Plus Get the Actiwatch advantage

The Actiwatch family of devices is designed to help you better understand a subject’s daily activity and sleep/wake patterns in response to drug or behavioral therapies. Each device is built to be rugged, comfortable, and waterproof.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Actiwatch Spectrum Plus Wristwatch with advanced sensing capabilities Collect activity and sleep information along with multiple light measurements, event marker button entries and patient compliance over days, weeks and even months.
Valuable endpoints for a variety of applications
Gather important outcome measures for pharma, academic research, and clinical applications. Collect up to nine different parameters (depending on model).
Data Collection
Actiwatch Spectrum Plus collects up to seven data channels simultaneously.
Scientifically-valid
Scientifically-valid technology from a leader in sleep
Validated against PSG gold standard for sleep measures1,2, 3 . Used in hundreds of studies in a variety of environments . Used on infants through the elderly.
Sleep/wake history
Sleep/wake history reliably tracks sleep
Compact, reliable devices that are easy to implement.. Small size, comfortable, and waterproof . Data is recorded 24/7 to help you obtain real-world insights into subjects’ sleep/wake patterns.
