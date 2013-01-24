Refurbished, used ultrasound machines  

Philips understands the clinical and economic realities you are facing and brings proven technologies from our most advanced ultrasound systems into the Diamond Select portfolio. You get access to excellent image quality, as you expect from a leader in premium ultrasound, for a more aﬀordable price.

Our Diamond Select Ultrasound systems have been carefully selected, refurbished, updated and quality tested. Plus, they are fully supported throughout their lifetime by our customer service organization.