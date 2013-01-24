Refurbished, used ultrasound machines  

Home
    Philips understands the clinical and economic realities you are facing and brings proven technologies from our most advanced ultrasound systems into the Diamond Select portfolio. You get access to excellent image quality, as you expect from a leader in premium ultrasound, for a more aﬀordable price.

     

    Our Diamond Select Ultrasound systems have been carefully selected, refurbished, updated and quality tested. Plus, they are fully supported throughout their lifetime by our customer service organization.

     

     
    Completely rebuild. Like new. From the ground up.

    You are getting the features and options of a new system, with the affordability of a refurbished one."

    Decontamination and
    professional repainting
    Parts replacement
    Software updates
    Testing and calibration
    Documentation
    and certification
    Customer delivery
    Customized
    application
    and service support
    Learn more about the advantages of Diamond Select Ultrasound
    Download now
    Read more how we take part in creating a more sustainable and healthier world
    Download now

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    I understand