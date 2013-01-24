Publication Date: 2021 February 19

Update Date: 2021 February 19

Philips is currently monitoring developments and updates related to the joint advisory (AA21-048A) published the results of analytic efforts between the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), and the Department of Treasury (Treasury). The report highlights the cyber threat to cryptocurrency posed by North Korea, formally known as the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), and provides mitigation recommendations.

Working with U.S. government partners, FBI, CISA, and Treasury assess that Lazarus Group, which these agencies attribute to North Korean state-sponsored advanced persistent threat (APT) actors, is targeting individuals and companies, including cryptocurrency exchanges and financial service companies, through the dissemination of cryptocurrency trading applications that have been modified to include malware that facilitates theft of cryptocurrency.

The US Government has identified malware and indicators of compromise (IOCs) used by the North Korean government to facilitate cryptocurrency thefts; the cybersecurity community refers to this activity as “AppleJeus.”

At this time, no Philips products are impacted. If we become aware of an affected product, we will post that information here.