Publication Date: 2019 February 23

Update Date: 2021 March 3

Philips is currently monitoring developments and updates related to the recent VMware ESXi and vCenter Server critically rated updates (CVE-2021-21972, CVE-2021-21973 and CVE-2021-21974). According to VMware, multiple vulnerabilities in VMware ESXi and vSphere Client (HTML5) were privately reported to VMware. Updates are available to remediate these vulnerabilities in affected VMware products.

Philips is currently in the process of evaluating these upgrades. As part of the company’s product security policy and protocols, Philips’ teams are evaluating Philips’ products and solutions utilizing Progress Telerik UI for potential impacts from these reported vulnerabilities and validating actions. Philips is also monitoring for updates related to these vulnerabilities and evaluating further actions or updates to potentially affected Philips products.

Philips is committed to ensuring the safety, security, integrity, and regulatory compliance of our products to be deployed and to operate within Philips approved product specifications. Therefore, in accordance with Philips policy and regulatory requirements, all changes of configuration or software to Philips’ products (including operating system security updates and patches) may be implemented only in accordance with Philips product-specific, verified & validated, authorized, and communicated customer procedures or field actions.

If a product does require operating system security updates, configuration changes, or other actions to be taken by our customer or by Philips Customer Services, product-specific service documentation is produced by Philips product teams and made available to Philips service delivery platforms such as the Philips InCenter Customer Portal. Once posted by Philips product teams, all of these materials are accessible to contract-entitled customers, licensed representatives, and Philips Customer Service teams.

Contract-entitled customers may use Philips InCenter and are encouraged to request Philips InCenter access and reference product-specific information posted. If customers still have questions, all customers (contract-entitled or otherwise) are encouraged to contact their local service support team or regional product service support as appropriate for up to date information specific to their Philips’ products.

Begin Update A: 2021 March 3

Philips is providing the list below in order to better assist our customers in identifying any Philips’ products vulnerable to CVE-2021-21972, CVE-2021-21973 or CVE-2021-21974. However, the list below is not comprehensive and may be updated as necessary if more products are identified. It does not indicate the patch or device status.