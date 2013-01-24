Publication Date: 2021 March 8

Update Date: 2021 March 15

Philips is currently monitoring developments and updates related to the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) advisory (AA21-062A). CISA partners have observed active exploitation of vulnerabilities in Microsoft Exchange Server products. Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities allows an unauthenticated attacker to execute arbitrary code on vulnerable Exchange Servers, enabling the attacker to gain persistent system access, as well as access to files and mailboxes on the server and to credentials stored on that system.

Successful exploitation may additionally enable the attacker to compromise trust and identity in a vulnerable network. Microsoft released out-of-band patches to address vulnerabilities in Microsoft Exchange Server. The vulnerabilities impact on-premises Microsoft Exchange Servers and are not known to impact Exchange Online or Microsoft 365 (formerly O365) cloud email services.

At this time, no Philips products are impacted. If we become aware of an affected product, we will post that information here.