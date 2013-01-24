Publication Date: 2021 May 4

Update Date: 2021 May 4

Philips is currently monitoring developments and updates related to the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) advisory (AA21-110A).

CISA partners have observed active exploitation of vulnerabilities in Ivanti’s Pulse Connect Secure products. Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities allows an unauthenticated user to perform remote arbitrary code execution on the Pulse Connect Secure gateway. Ivanti has provided a mitigation and is in the process of developing a patch.

At this time, no Philips products are impacted. If we become aware of an affected product, we will post that information here.