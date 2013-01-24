Publication Date: 2021 April 15

Update Date: 2021 April 15

Philips is currently monitoring developments and updates related to nine DNS vulnerabilities reported by cybersecurity researchers from Forescout and JSOF. The set of nine vulnerabilities, referred to as NAME:WRECK affect Domain Name System (DNS) implementations which affect at least four common TCP/IP stacks – FreeBSD, IPNet, NetX and Nucleus NET.

As part of the company’s product security policy and protocols, Philips’ teams are evaluating Philips’ products and solutions utilizing DNS with affected TCP/IP stacks for potential impacts from these reported vulnerabilities and validating actions.

Philips is committed to ensuring the safety, security, integrity, and regulatory compliance of our products to be deployed and to operate within Philips approved product specifications. Therefore, in accordance with Philips policy and regulatory requirements, all changes of configuration or software to Philips’ products (including operating system security updates and patches) may be implemented only in accordance with Philips product-specific, verified & validated, authorized, and communicated customer procedures or field actions.

When a product does require security updates, configuration changes, or other actions to be taken by our customer or by Philips Customer Services, product-specific service documentation will be produced by Philips product teams and made available to Philips service delivery platforms such as the Philips InCenter Customer Portal. Once posted by Philips product teams, all of these materials are accessible to contract-entitled customers, licensed representatives, and Philips Customer Service teams.

Contract-entitled customers may use Philips InCenter and are encouraged to request Philips InCenter access and reference product-specific information posted. If customers still have questions, all customers (contract-entitled or otherwise) are encouraged to contact their local service support team or regional product service support as appropriate for up to date information specific to their Philips’ products.