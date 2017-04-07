Lisbon Congress Centre, Portugal
Endovascular interventions symposium
Are upfront investments in ‘Get it right first time’ strategies justified in financially constrained health services?
Learn about tools to get it right first time and mitigate the economic burden of PAD
Moderator: Florian Wolf
Giovanni Torsello
Mohamad Hamady
Daniel van den Heuvel
Narayanan Thulasidasan
Interventional oncology symposium
Advancing radioembolization with effective imaging; experts from three continents share cases
Moderator: Atul Gupta
Edward Kim
Uei Pua
Maarten Smits
IVUS competition
The winning case and competitor will be chosen by the audience at the congress – join the session to cast your vote.
CBCT and image-guided fusion
Gianpaolo Carrafiello and Alberto Alonso-Burgos
Saturday, 14 September - 16:15
Tumor ablation: planning, robotics, monitoring and assessment for ablation
Reto Bale and Santiago Mendez Alonso
Monday, 16 September - 16:15
Don't miss out on innovation in action!
Product availability is subject to country regulatory clearance. Please contact your local sales representative to check availability in your country.
SmartCT enriches our outstanding 3D interventional tools with clear guidance, designed to remove barriers to acquiring 3D images in the interventional lab. Once acquired, 3D images are automatically displayed within seconds on the touch screen module in the corresponding rendering mode. On the same touch screen, the user can easily control and interact with advanced 3D visualizations and measurement tools.
Philips IVUS provides the visualization needed to gain deeper insights into the lesion and choose the best procedural path forward. Learn more on how to see clearly and treat optimally using intravascular systems and devices.
