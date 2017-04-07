Search terms

Philips at CIRSE 2024

14-18 September 2024
Lisbon Congress Centre, Portugal

Our solutions uniquely integrate best-in-class imaging with specialized devices to address some of healthcare's most challenging situations. We're developing seamless solutions to help you decide, guide, treat and confirm the right care in real time and advance outcomes. We can’t wait to see you at CIRSE 2024 and share our innovative interventional radiology solutions.

Endovascular interventions symposium

Are upfront investments in ‘Get it right first time’ strategies justified in financially constrained health services?

Learn about tools to get it right first time and mitigate the economic burden of PAD

Moderator: Florian Wolf

  • The economic burden of peripheral artery disease – the importance of getting it right the first time  
    Giovanni Torsello
  • IVUS – the ultimate ‘get it right first time’ tool?
    Mohamad Hamady
  • IVUS 101 – systematic approach to IVUS image acquisition and interpretation
    Daniel van den Heuvel
  • Checks and balances – the ideal indications for IVUS to avoid TLR and reduce amputation
    Narayanan Thulasidasan

Saturday, 14 September 2024

13.00 - 14.00

Auditorium 2, First Floor

Interventional oncology symposium

Advancing radioembolization with effective imaging; experts from three continents share cases

Moderator: Atul Gupta

  • Utilizing Philips Azurion in radioembolization: Mount Sinai experience 
    Edward Kim
  • Radial approach to same day radiation segmentectomy
    Uei Pua
  • New ways of performing radioembolization, today and tomorrow
    Maarten Smits

Sunday, 15 September 2024

14.30 - 15.30

Room 5.A, First Floor

Monday, 16 September 2024

11.15

IVUS competition

Join us to vote for the winner of the IVUS case competition 2024

The winning case and competitor will be chosen by the audience at the congress – join the session to cast your vote.

Hands on Devices Training sessions

CBCT and image-guided fusion

Gianpaolo Carrafiello and Alberto Alonso-Burgos

Saturday, 14 September - 16:15
Sunday, 15 September - 8.30
HDT 2 - First Floor

Tumor ablation: planning, robotics, monitoring and assessment for ablation

Reto Bale and Santiago Mendez Alonso

Monday, 16 September - 16:15
HDT 3 - First Floor

Why connect with Philips?

  • Step into our Azurion lab for a hands-on experience.
  • Learn how IVUS can support your arterial and venous procedures.

Don't miss out on innovation in action!

Discover more on our radiology solutions


Product availability is subject to country regulatory clearance. Please contact your local sales representative to check availability in your country.

Easily adopt 3D imaging in the lab


SmartCT enriches our outstanding 3D interventional tools with clear guidance, designed to remove barriers to acquiring 3D images in the interventional lab. Once acquired, 3D images are automatically displayed within seconds on the touch screen module in the corresponding rendering mode. On the same touch screen, the user can easily control and interact with advanced 3D visualizations and measurement tools.

IVUS image interpretation

IVUS image interpretation for PAD intervention


Philips IVUS provides the visualization needed to gain deeper insights into the lesion and choose the best procedural path forward. Learn more on how to see clearly and treat optimally using intravascular systems and devices.

Disclaimers
 

  • Philips medical devices should only be used by physicians and teams trained in interventional techniques, including training in the use of this device. 
  • Philips reserves the right to change product specifications without prior notification. 
  • Always read the label and follow the directions for use.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

