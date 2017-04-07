Search terms

Philips at EuroPCR 2024

14-17 May 2024,
Palais des congrès, Paris

Our solutions support interventional cardiologists in minimising the contrast-load for the patient, and in performing interventional procedures with clarity and confidence, improving cardiac care experiences for staff and patients. We can’t wait to see you at EuroPCR 2024 and share our innovative interventional cardiology solutions.

See Philips EuroPCR program (243.0KB)

Training room Philips

Learn how imaging, physiology and software tools all come together to clearly identify coronary artery disease and help optimise treatment plans.

Download program (243.0KB)

Hands-on room Philips

Sign up to join Philips hands-on sessions at EuroPCR. Learn about IVUS image interpretation, iFR preparations, laser applications and more! Space is limited – make sure to register to your session of choice.

Register here

Discover our contemporary PCI solutions at EuroPCR


Product availability is subject to country regulatory clearance. Please contact your local sales representative to check availability in your country.

Doctor watching monitor

Ultra-low contrast PCI


Ultra-low contrast PCI is an indispensable toolset in complex coronary interventions and higher-risk patients. Explore the broadest suite of integrated solutions for ultra-low contrast PCI procedures. 

Learn more
Dynamic coronary

Dynamic Coronary Roadmap


Discover this Philips-exclusive technology that creates motion-compensated, real-time view of coronary arteries, and learn how to reduce contrast agent by 28.8% to enable ultra-low contrast PCI procedures. 

Learn more
Doctor discussing about Laser system

Philips Laser System


The Philips Laser System allows customers to utilise the proven technology of 308 nm UV light with the large variety of Philips laser catheters for coronary, peripheral vascular and heart rhythm management procedures, in a slimmer, more maneuverable and user-friendly design that is ready at the turn of a key to treat patients as the physicians see fit.

Learn more
Doctor monitoring report

Image-guided therapy systems for your cath lab


Treat complex coronary artery disease with Philips solutions. From diagnosis to restoring vessel patency, the coronary suite ecosystem is designed to enhance performance  and efficiency today, while serving as your launching pad to the future.

Learn more
Doctor with monitor

Hemo with IntelliVue X3


Philips Interventional Hemodynamic system (Hemo system) brings advanced hemodynamic measurements to the cath lab to support clinical decision making. Integrated with the state-of-the-art IntelliVue X3 patient monitor and Azurion, this system helps further simplify your cath lab workflow.

Learn more
Doctor monitoring echo navigator

EchoNavigator


EchoNavigator automatically fuses live 3D TEE and live X-ray in real time. The solution assists heart teams with intuitive image guidance during procedures where both real-time X-ray and echo imaging are used and fused together.

Learn more

Footnotes
 

1. Davies JE et al. Use of the instantaneous wave-free ratio or fractional flow reserve in PCI. N Engl J Med. 2017;376:1824–1834.
Götberg M et al. Instantaneous wave-free ratio versus fractional flow reserve to guide PCI. N Engl J Med. 2017;376:1813–1823.
Knuuti J et al. 2019 ESC Guidelines for the diagnosis and management of chronic coronary
Lawton JS et al. 2021 ACC/AHA/SCAI Guideline for Coronary Artery  Revascularization: A Report of the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association Joint
Committee on Clinical Practice Guidelines. Circulation. 2021;144:00–00. DOI: 10.1161/CIR.0000000000001038.

*Always read the labels and follow the directions for use. 

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.