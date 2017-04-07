Palais des congrès, Paris
Learn how imaging, physiology and software tools all come together to clearly identify coronary artery disease and help optimise treatment plans.
Ultra-low contrast PCI is an indispensable toolset in complex coronary interventions and higher-risk patients. Explore the broadest suite of integrated solutions for ultra-low contrast PCI procedures.
Discover this Philips-exclusive technology that creates motion-compensated, real-time view of coronary arteries, and learn how to reduce contrast agent by 28.8% to enable ultra-low contrast PCI procedures.
The Philips Laser System allows customers to utilise the proven technology of 308 nm UV light with the large variety of Philips laser catheters for coronary, peripheral vascular and heart rhythm management procedures, in a slimmer, more maneuverable and user-friendly design that is ready at the turn of a key to treat patients as the physicians see fit.
Treat complex coronary artery disease with Philips solutions. From diagnosis to restoring vessel patency, the coronary suite ecosystem is designed to enhance performance and efficiency today, while serving as your launching pad to the future.
Philips Interventional Hemodynamic system (Hemo system) brings advanced hemodynamic measurements to the cath lab to support clinical decision making. Integrated with the state-of-the-art IntelliVue X3 patient monitor and Azurion, this system helps further simplify your cath lab workflow.
EchoNavigator automatically fuses live 3D TEE and live X-ray in real time. The solution assists heart teams with intuitive image guidance during procedures where both real-time X-ray and echo imaging are used and fused together.
