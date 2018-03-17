Home
15th-16th March, 2019

Philips Avent Scientific Symposium 2019

Proven and practical approaches  

to breastfeeding; from hospital to home
    Day 1, Friday 15th March 2019

    A half day of plenary meetings and workshops to discuss and explore the latest scientific thinking on breastfeeding ending with a conference dinner in the evening.

     

    Enabling optimal breastfeeding within the care system

    Understanding the latest insights into birth practices, the role health care professionals play in impacting breastfeeding, and care centered around the family home.

     

    Day 2, Saturday 16th March 2019

    A full day of panel discussions, plenary meetings and a poster session to explore the latest scientific thinking on breastfeeding.

     

    Optimizing NICU care environment to support breast milk rate outcomes

    Learn about the latest insights into bonding and digital solutions for pre-term babies and their mums which can help promote healthy breastfeeding practices and overcoming feeding challenges.

     

    Global insights in breastfeeding programs and the role of health care professionals

    Supporting breastfeeding rates through a multidisciplinary network of professionals which can help facilitate hospital to home transitions easier.

    Symposium booklet 2018
    More than 10 international expert speakers presented their perspectives and strategies in infant and maternal feeding, and sleep practices.
    Clinical summary booklet 2018

    For over 30 years, Philips Avent has been working with a global network of trusted partners including scientific experts, research institutes, healthcare professionals and parents. Philips Avent is continuously bringing the newest research in the fields of breastfeeding, infant feeding and development to healthcare professionals and parents, and to translating key concepts into innovatively designed solutions and services.

      Philips Avent Scientific Symposium 2019

      Family centered care; from evidence to practice  by Dr. Björn Westrup
      The Mother-Midwife Partnership by Ms. Franka Cadée
      Breast feeding as a protective factor against post partum depression by Dr. Tim Walrave
      Continuity of care; breastfeeding support as a key component in transition to community care by Dr. Marlies Rijnders
      Lactation support; hospital to home by Ms. Bettina Kraus
      Rethinking the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) design for better health outcomes by Dr. Valerio Romano 
      Avent Scientific Symposium venue 2017

      More breastmilk for more babies; from physiology to practice.

      Avent Scientific Symposium venue 2018

      Perspectives on feeding and sleep; from pregnancy to playground

