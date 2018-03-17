For over 30 years, Philips Avent has been working with a global network of trusted partners including scientific experts, research institutes, healthcare professionals and parents. We are committed to bringing the latest research in the fields of breastfeeding, infant feeding
This year, the Symposium took place in Berlin (Germany), where we explored the latest scientific insights regarding ‘Proven and practical approaches to breastfeeding; from hospital to home’.It was a unique program addressing some of the key topics that impact breastfeeding, such as ‘Birth practices and care delivery’,‘Optimal care for the most vulnerable babies’
On this
Day 1, Friday 15th March 2019
A half day of plenary meetings and workshops to discuss and explore the latest scientific thinking on breastfeeding ending with a conference dinner in the evening.
Enabling optimal breastfeeding within the care system
Understanding the latest insights into birth practices, the role health care professionals play in impacting breastfeeding, and care centered around the family home.
Day 2, Saturday 16th March 2019
A full day of panel discussions, plenary meetings and a poster session to explore the latest scientific thinking on breastfeeding.
Optimizing NICU care environment to support breast milk rate outcomes
Learn about the latest insights into bonding and digital solutions for pre-term babies and their mums which can help promote healthy breastfeeding practices and overcoming feeding challenges.
Global insights in breastfeeding programs and the role of health care professionals
Supporting breastfeeding rates through a multidisciplinary network of professionals which can help facilitate hospital to home transitions easier.
16th-17th March 2018
Philips Avent Scientific Symposium 2018
Perspectives on feeding and sleep; from pregnancy to playground
Clinical summary booklet
For over 30 years, Philips Avent has been working with a global network of trusted partners including scientific experts, research institutes, healthcare professionals and parents. Philips Avent is continuously bringing the newest research in the fields of breastfeeding, infant feeding and development to healthcare professionals and parents, and to translating key concepts into innovatively designed solutions and services.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand