Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

TCT 2020

Welcome to Philips Live! at TCT Connect 2020


October 14 – 18, 2020
 

Contact us
Philips Live!

Impactful solutions. Empowering care.


Thank you for joining Philips Live! at TCT Connect 2020. Now more than ever, we stand true to our commitment of improving lives and finding new and creative ways to stay connected and provide resources as educational events move online.

At TCT this year, through our e-trainings, e-satellite, and featured video presentations, you can explore Philips’ cardiology solutions designed to strengthen clinical confidence, elevate patient and staff experiences, and improve patient outcomes. 
 

Find what interests you organized by care area below, or simply scroll to see our sponsored TCT sessions and newest innovations. We hope you enjoy this virtual experience and look forward to connecting with you! 

*

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*

What does this mean?
Final CEE consent
Coronary heart disease scan
Coronary artery disease
Learn more
Structural heart disease
Structural heart disease
Learn more
Peripheral vascular disease
Peripheral vascular disease
Learn more

Featured innovations


Explore our featured innovations in cardiology, designed to strengthen clinical confidence, elevate the patient and staff experience and improve outcomes. Please contact us if you’re interested in more information or a product demonstration.
 
Contact us
OmniWire pressure guide wire
OmniWire pressure guide wire

OmniWire pressure guide wire is the world’s first solid core pressure guide wire.OmniWire’s workhorse design combines with proven iFR 2,3 and co-registration making it easy to use physiology throughout the case. 4
Learn more
Azurion
Azurion

Experience Azurion, the next generation image-guided therapy platform that allows you to seamlessly control all relevant applications, including Philips IntraSight, from a single touch screen at table side, to help make fast informed decisions without leaving the sterile field.
Learn more
IntraSight
IntraSight

Philips IntraSight offers you a comprehensive suite of clinically proven2,3,5-7 imaging, physiology and co-registration8 tools on a modern, secure platform that will help you simplify complex interventions, speed routine procedures and improve lab efficiencies.
Learn more
EPIQ CVx
EPIQ CVx

Philips EPIQ CVx ultrasound system delivers the tools you need to inform your clinical decisions supporting you in delivering outstanding patient care at every step, from diagnosis to treatment.
Learn more
EPIQ CVxi
EPIQ CVxi

EPIQ CVxi is a cardiovascular ultrasound system built to enhance your comprehension of anatomical structures, catheters and devices location during interventional cardiac procedures, which enables multimodality decision support.
Learn more
IntelliSpace Cardiovascular 5.x
IntelliSpace Cardiovascular 5.x

The Philips IntelliSpace Cardiovascular solution provides a single point of access to images and information anytime and virtually anywhere*. Perform comprehensive analysis, quantification and reporting for fast, informed decision making.
Learn more
QuickClear Mechanical thrombectomy system

QuickClear mechanical thrombectomy system
 

A simple solution that provides an all-in-one, single-use aspiration pump and catheter for peripheral arterial and venous cases. Its powerfully simple design requires no capital equipment, maximizes aspiration power and supports faster set-up and procedure times.

Learn more
Tack Endovascular

Tack endovascular system
 

A first-of-its-kind minimal metal implant that effectively repairs above- and below-the-knee dissections. It is positioned to be the new standard of care for optimized balloon angioplasty for patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) and critical limb ischemia (CLI).

Learn more

Coronary artery disease


Strengthening clinical confidence and elevating your team’s experience in the lab, the Philips Coronary suite provides a comprehensive range of solutions and services for every step of your procedures, from diagnosis to treatment. At the heart of the Coronary suite is Azurion, our next-generation image guided therapy platform, which integrates all essential lab systems and tools, enabling tableside touch screen control of imaging, physiology, hemodynamic and informatics applications, including IntraSight – a comprehensive suite of clinically proven iFR, FFR, IVUS and co-registration8 modalities. This can eliminate the need for clinicians to leave the sterile field, as well as support faster and better-informed decision making.

The Philips OmniWire pressure guide wire – the newest addition to the Coronary suite – features an all new workhorse design. OmniWire is the only wire to combine confidence in wire performance with proven iFR outcomes and iFR Co-registration, making it easy to benefit from physiology throughout the case. 2-4

TCT E-Training
 

Master class in precision PCI with Drs. Allen Jeremias and Ziad Ali, utilizing the brand new OmniWire

Watch

TCT E-Training
 

Are we using physiology the wrong way? A discussion of the DEFINE PCI one-year results

Watch

TCT E-Symposium
 

First in human complex PCI case with OmniWire – the world’s first solid core pressure guide wire

Watch

Learn from peers


Dynamic Coronary Roadmap in action


StentBoost Live in action
 

First users describe how OmniWire is different

 

Dr. Kumar shares his experience with the new OmniWire pressure guide wire

See new Philips innovations

Introducing the next generation of Azurion

 

Experience the Philips IntraSight interventional applications platform

 

Introducing the Philips OmniWire pressure guidewire

 

Introducing IntelliSpace Cardiovascular orchestrating your interventional workflow

Explore solution demonstrations and more


Azurion
 

IntraSight 7
 

Philips Hemo system with IntelliVue X3
 

Learn about iFR and the quadruple aim
 

See clearly with IVUS
 

IntelliSpace Cardiovascular - image and information management solution

 

Learn more about Coronary suite

Contact us

Structural heart disease


Our Structural Heart Disease suite aims to remove the barriers associated with complex SHD procedures by delivering clinical confidence where it’s needed most – at the point of patient treatment. Driven by intuitive tools like Azurion with FlexArm, the EPIQ CVxi cardiac ultrasound system with EchoNavigator fusion of live x-ray and live echo images, and IntelliSpace Cardiovascular information management system that seamlessly integrate multi-modality imaging, the SHD suite enhances communication and workflow within your heart teams and helps optimize real-time navigation.
Structural heart disease

Learn from peers

EchoNavigator in action in an LAA occlusion case

 

EchoNavigator in action in a MitraClip procedure

See new Philips innovations

Experience Azurion with FlexArm

 

Introducing IntelliSpace Cardiovascular - orchestrating your interventional workflow

 

EPIQ CVx – Designed for cardiology

 

The Philips LAA solution on EPIQ CVx

 

Philips Cardiac TrueVue on EPIQ CVx

Explore solution demonstrations and more


Azurion with FlexArm
 

Philips Hemo system with IntelliVue X3
 

HeartNavigator
 

EchoNavigator
 

EPIQ CVx

 

IntelliSpace Cardiovascular - image and information management solution

 

Learn more about SHD suite

Contact us

Peripheral vascular disease


Assessing and delivering the right therapy at the right time for the right patient is imperative to improving outcomes. Clinicians need technology that is diverse and adaptable in order to deliver with optimal precision and efficacy. Philips peripheral vascular portfolio ensures clinicians feel confident they are delivering the best possible care with personalized treatment and quality of life for their patients. Explore our featured TCT presentations below. To see our full interventional portfolio, click here.
Peripheral vascular disease

Learn from peers

Use of IVUS and EVUS in CLI

 

See new Philips innovations

Introducing the Philips QuickClear mechanical thrombectomy system

 

Tack endovascular system method of action

Stellarex Long Balloon

Explore solution demonstrations and more


QuickClear

 

Tack endovascular system adaptive sizing

Contact us

News

Read More

Philips LiveFrom Tweets

Join the conversation

1. Data on file D000410086_A, D000485394_A

2. Davies JE, et al., Use of the Instantaneous Wave-free Ratio or Fractional Flow Reserve in PCI. N Engl J Med. 2017 May 11;376(19):1824-1834.

3. Gotberg M, et al., iFR-SWEDEHEART Investigators. Instantaneous Wave-free Ratio versus Fractional Flow Reserve to Guide PCI. N Engl J Med. 2017 May 11;376(19):1813-1823.

4. Comparisons to Verrata Plus. Data/report internally on file or internal company’s data on file. Verification Report, D000410086/A.

5. Patel M. “Cost-effectiveness of instantaneous wave-Free Ratio (iFR) compared with Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) to guide coronary revascularization decision-making.” Late-breaking Clinical Trial presentation at ACC on March 10, 2018.

6. A. Maehara, M. Matsumura, Z.A. Ali, G.S. Mintz, G.W. Stone. IVUS-guided versus OCT-guided coronary stent implantation. J Am Coll Cardiol Img, 10 (2017), pp. 1487- 1503.

7. Choi K, et al. Impact of Intravascular Ultrasound-Guided Percutaneous Coronary Intervention on Long-Term Clinical Outcomes in Patients Undergoing Complex Procedures. JACC: Cardiovascular Interventions. Mar 2019, 4281; DOI: 10.1016/j.jcin.2019.01.227.6.Co-registration tools available within IntraSight 7 configuration via SyncVision.

8. Co-registration tools available within IntraSight 7 configuration via SyncVision

 

Tack Endovascular System important safety information:  

 

The Tack endovascular system (6F, 3.5 - 6.0 mm and 4.0 - 8.0 mm) is intended for use in the superficial femoral and proximal popliteal arteries ranging in diameter from 3.5mm to 6.0mm and 4.0mm to 8.0mm for the repair of post percutaneous transluminal balloon angioplasty (PTA) dissection(s).

 

The Tack endovascular system (4F,  1.5 - 4.5 mm) is intended for use in mid/distal popliteal, tibial and peroneal arteries, ranging in diameter from 1.5 mm to 4.5 mm, for the repair of post percutaneous transluminal balloon angioplasty (PTA) dissection(s).

 

Contraindications for Use:

 

The Tack Endovascular System is contraindicated for the following:

 

1. Patients with residual stenosis in the treated segment equal to or greater than 30% after PTA.

2. Tortuous vascular anatomy significant enough to prevent safe introduction and passage of the device.

3. Patients with a known hypersensitivity to nickel-titanium alloy (Nitinol). 

4. Patients unable to receive standard medication used for interventional procedures such as anticoagulants, contrast agents and antiplatelet therapy
 

Potential complications include but are not limited to: access failure or abrupt closure; allergic/anaphylactoid reaction to anticoagulant and/or antithrombotic therapy or contrast medium; allergic reaction to Nitinol; amputation of lower extremity; anemia; angina / coronary ischemia / myocardial infarction; arrhythmia; arterial occlusion/(re)stenosis/dissection/thrombus; arterial spasm; arteriovenous fistula; blue toe syndrome; claudication or rest pain, worsened; death; disseminated intravascular coagulation; embolism; emergent repeat hospital intervention; fever; gangrene; gastrointestinal bleed from anticoagulation / antiplatelet medication; hematoma / hemorrhage; hypotension / hypertension; inadvertent venipuncture; infection / abscess at insertion site / cellulitis; inflammation; multi-organ failure; pain; pseudoaneurysm; renal insufficiency or failure; respiratory distress or failure; reperfusion pain; septicemia / bacteremia (sepsis); swelling / edema, peripheral; tachycardia; Tack implant embolization; Tack implant migration; Tack implant occlusion / restenosis; tissue necrosis; trauma to adjacent structures; stroke / TIA (hemorrhagic / embolic); and vascular complications which may require surgical repair.

 

Caution: Federal law restricts this device to sales by or on the order of a physician.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand