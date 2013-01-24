A toll-free phone number (1-800-218-1818) and web-reporting option available for employees, directors, officers, and relevant third parties to use to report suspected misconduct or potential violations of the law, regulations, corporate policies and procedures, or Code of Conduct. Calls are answered by an independent 3rd party, 24 hours, 7 days a week, in multiple languages, and callers may remain anonymous.

If you are a Philips employee and wish to find out more about reporting, please visit the Ethics Line intranet page by clicking the button below.

