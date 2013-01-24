For all questions or concerns related to SRC Compliance, please contract our compliance team or compliance officer using the information below.
A toll-free phone number (1-800-218-1818) and web-reporting option available for employees, directors, officers, and relevant third parties to use to report suspected misconduct or potential violations of the law, regulations, corporate policies and procedures, or Code of Conduct. Calls are answered by an independent 3rd party, 24 hours, 7 days a week, in multiple languages, and callers may remain anonymous.
If you are a Philips employee and wish to find out more about reporting, please visit the Ethics Line intranet page by clicking the button below.
SRC supports a strong culture of compliance. Three distinct policies (collectively known as our "Code of Conduct") provide the compliance framework for all of our daily business interactions.
The policies that constitute our Code of Conduct are:
Philips’ Guide to Preventing Medicare Fraud and Abuse For Dummies, 2nd Edition, is part primer and part handbook. On a very basic level, you get acquainted with some important laws and ethical codes governing medical technology companies and health care providers, the significant financial and civil penalties you may incur when you break the rules.