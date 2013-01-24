Home
Sleep & Respiratory Care compliance
Philips RS North America Sleep & Respiratory Care

Healthcare compliance

Welcome to the Philips RS North America Sleep and Respiratory Care's (SRC) healthcare compliance page for the United States. This page provides an overview of SRC’s compliance resources.

Compliance Department

 

For all questions or concerns related to SRC Compliance, please contract our compliance team or compliance officer using the information below.
industrycompliance@philips.com

Compliance Officer

Carol Roney
carol.roney@philips.com
+1 724 387 4087

Compliance Hotline (Philips Speak Up, 24/7)

1 (800) 218-1818
EthicsPoint website

A toll-free phone number (1-800-218-1818) and web-reporting option available for employees, directors, officers, and relevant third parties to use to report suspected misconduct or potential violations of the law, regulations, corporate policies and procedures, or Code of Conduct. Calls are answered by an independent 3rd party, 24 hours, 7 days a week, in multiple languages, and callers may remain anonymous.

 

If you are a Philips employee and wish to find out more about reporting, please visit the Ethics Line intranet page by clicking the button below.

 
Philips Speak Up intranet

Code of Conduct

SRC supports a strong culture of compliance. Three distinct policies (collectively known as our "Code of Conduct") provide the compliance framework for all of our daily business interactions.

 

The policies that constitute our Code of Conduct are:

 
SimplyRight (4.91MB)
Philips General Business Principles
Code of Conduct on Interactions with Healthcare Professionals (1003.0KB)

Policies

Contracting with Healthcare Professionals or Providers and Referral Sources Policy (184.0KB)
Corporate Healthcare Compliance Program Policy (141.0KB)
Donation Policy (125.0KB)
Patient Assistance Program Procedure (259.0KB)
Ineligible Persons Policy (135.0KB)

Compliance guidance

Philips’ Guide to Preventing Medicare Fraud and Abuse For Dummies, 2nd Edition, is part primer and part handbook. On a very basic level, you get acquainted with some important laws and ethical codes governing medical technology companies and health care providers, the significant financial and civil penalties you may incur when you break the rules.

 
Medicare Fraud and Abuse Guide (1.23MB)

Additional resources

