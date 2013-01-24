Support Library

Please submit a form to have specific information sent to you.
Philips Healthcare is deeply committed to proactively addressing the security concerns of our customers. To guide our efforts, we have created a global policy to address the evolving nature of security in medical technology, including product feature requirements, security threat assessment and tracking, and compliance with local government standards.
Integrating the Healthcare Enterprise (IHE) promotes and coordinates use of established standards such as DICOM and HL7 to address specific clinical needs in support of optimal patient care.
Each of the IHE Integration Statements below, describe the intended conformance of a specific Philips product within the IHE Technical Framework.
Also view our DICOM conformance statements for additional information on product adherence.