Creating your hospital’s new organizational learning ecosystem

The Philips Operational Intelligence approach to servicing connected healthcare operations is based on the understanding that running the effective hospitals of the future necessitates an integrated combination of people, processes and technology. This is especially true when it comes to defining the healthcare educational experiences of tomorrow.
In order to fundamentally transition to the future of changing healthcare work, we must focus on equipping our talent with the right skills and develop specific processes to support that work.
“As we accelerate toward digital transformation, the people behind the machines can sometimes get forgotten or left behind,” says Melissa Kenig, Philips Education Services. “The best technological solutions won’t make the impact that’s hoped for if the people operating and using them haven’t been taught how to use them to achieve their outcomes. Research shows that stakeholders who invest in the right mix of skills can help accelerate digital transformation while achieving a happy, motivated workforce.”
Burn out, frustration, overload and a new generation with new expectations. The key factors that healthcare education needs to consider include:
Job dissatisfaction and burnout: Reports indicate that up to 70% of physicians and 50% of nurses are considering leaving the profession [1]. Digitalization and the perception of “drowning in data” is considered to be one of the strongest drivers of burnout.
The changing demographics of healthcare talent: The existing workforce is aging, and there is an increasingly competitive global market for staff with the right combination of skills.
Adding millennials into the mix: Research highlights the differing expectations millennials bring, including work-life balance, flexible careers and flatter employee-employer relationships.
On demand, interactive healthcare education: Tomorrow’s talent expects personalized learning tools, from self-paced tutorials and just-in-time education to advanced delivery methods.
Learning as the earning curve: Employees are demanding access to dynamic learning opportunities that fit their individual needs and schedules.
Healthcare professionals, especially the younger workforce, recognize they need to learn new and emerging skills. The Future Health Index 2020 highlights that younger healthcare professionals are aware of the future gaps in their careers, citing four key areas as needing input [1].
Skills: 44% say their medical education has not prepared them at all for business administration tasks.
Knowledge: 78% only knew “value-based care” by name/a little or nothing at all.
Data: 35% don’t know how to use digital patient data to inform patient care.
Expectations: 41% disagree or neither agree nor disagree that the reality of their career lives up to their hopes and expectations.
Leading organizations are taking steps to deliver more personal, motivating and future-forward continuing education in partnership with medical device manufacturers such as Philips. At Philips Education Services, we believe that the future of learning will demand a blended learning approach to ensure existing and future competencies and capabilities are developed.
Our key continuing education recommendations for senior leaders are:
Empower staff to build learning into their daily routine: Find ways of encouraging staff to find moments for learning such as on the daily commute. Empower them with access to online journals, periodicals, webinars and other subscriber content.
Think personalized edutainment: As learning becomes more available in snackable modules, combining video, text and gamification into edutainment is possible.
Embrace self-directed learning options: Younger employees have grown up in a self-directed learning environment and expect it in their careers.
Appoint power users: Make sure that every department has a person who other staff members can go to when they have questions or need help.
Flow real-time learning into the workflow: Virtual learning can be incorporated into the workday.