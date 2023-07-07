Most hospitals recognize the importance of connecting medical devices to downstream information systems. Benefits of such medical device integration (MDI) efforts include time savings for clinicians, thanks to less manual data entry into other systems.



Automated capture of vital signs and other physiologic data also might reduce the risk of data-entry errors, which can compromise patient safety. Another safety concern that integrated, automated and continuous device data capture can help solve is alerting clinicians to signs of patient deterioration sooner. Even in the most closely monitored areas of the hospital, intensive care units (ICUs), patients can go as long as 70 minutes without their vitals being checked.1

MDI efforts, however, require a significant time commitment for information technology and other professionals who face multiple competing priorities.2 Since clinicians have been monitoring patients for decades without connected medical devices, some hospitals choose to delay integration projects, despite the inherent risks and inefficiencies.