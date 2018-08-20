AED Ease of Use

SMART Pads detect the rescuer’s initial touch and guide the AED to adapt the instructions to the precise pace of the responder. The voice prompts won’t overwhelm, run ahead of you, or slow you down.
SMART analysis automatically assesses the victim’s heart rhythm. Whether the victim is a man, woman, or child, it delivers the right amount of therapy and only if it is needed. Even if you press the shock button, it will only deliver therapy if the rhythm is determined to be shockable.
When you observe someone suffering from a suspected SCA, you should act quickly. We’ve equipped OnSite with integrated SMART Pads. Just place the SMART Pads on the person’s bare skin, and they will provide feedback to the AED so it can adapt its voice instructions to your actions and your pace. The SMART Pads sense when they have been placed on the patient and when you’ve completed each step. The system won’t announce the next step until you are ready. Prompts are repeated and
The first and only AED available without a prescription in the United States
Voice commands walk you through the process of treating a victim of SCA with step-by-step guidance
Special pads can be installed that that temporarily turns your OnSite defibrillator into a training AED
Patented Quick Shock typically administers a shock just eight seconds after CPR
