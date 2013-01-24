Learn more about hospital respiratory care solutions including high-flow oxygen therapy (HFT), noninvasive ventilation (NIV) and invasive mechanical ventilation (IMV). Fill outthe form below to get started.
It’s a challenge to keep up with the latest innovations in hospital respiratory care: high-flow oxygen therapy (HFT), noninvasive ventilation (NIV), invasive mechanical ventilation (IMV). While often complementary, these techniques aren’t always interchangeable. Understanding which technique is appropriate and when, can help improve patient care and assist clinical teams for success.
High flow therapy (HFT) delivers:
Appropriate flow demand
Wide range of FiO2
Small PEEP effect
CO2 washout
Heated humidification
Noninvasive ventilation (NIV) support delivers:
Appropriate noninvasive ventilatory support
Adjustable IPAP (Pressure Support) levels
Adjustable EPAP (PEEP) levels
Back-up rate
Wide range of FiO2
Patient monitored parameters and alarms
The same physiological effect as invasive mechanical ventilation
Determine the optimal respiratory technique for optimal care
Managing patients in respiratory failure - from the very mild to the very severe – presents a range of options to consider. Clinicians can utilize them based upon the need for oxygenation support alone, or the need for both oxygenation support and ventilation support. HFT provides a high level of oxygenation support, but only limited and somewhat variable ventilation support. NIV provides both oxygenation support and ventilation support. Other factors such as the patient interface and device performance can be considerations in determining when to use a particular modality, once oxygenation and ventilatory needs are addressed.
Click the respiratory technique below to align with patient severity.
In a recent non-inferiority study,
87%
of patients who were placed on NIV after failing on HFT avoided intubation.3
In a recent non-inferiority study,
87%
of patients who were placed on NIV after failing on HFT avoided intubation.3
NIV reduced hospital length of stay by more than 3 days. 4
NIV reduces hospital mortality by 16%. 5
NIV reduces the need for endotracheal intubation by 38%. 5
Subscribe to receive exclusive news, updates and insights with Philips hospital respiratory care solutions.
Learn more about hospital respiratory care solutions including high-flow oxygen therapy (HFT), noninvasive ventilation (NIV) and invasive mechanical ventilation (IMV). Fill outthe form below to get started.
Clinical insights
Are HFOT and NIV complementary for acute respiratory failure?
Piraino. Noninvasive Respiratory Support in Acute Hypoxemic Respiratory Failure. Respir Care 2019;64(6):638 –646.
Non-invasive positive pressure ventilation to treat respiratory failure resulting from exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease: Cochrane systematic review and meta-analysis. BMJ 2003; 326 doi: https://doi.org/10.1136/bmj.326.7382.185;
Experiences of noninvasive ventilation in adults with hypercapnic respiratory failure: a review of evidence. Hamadziripi Ngandu, Nichola Gale, Jane B. Hopkinson; European Respiratory Review Dec 2016, 25 (142) 451-471; DOI: 10.1183/16000617.0002-2016
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.