Why Philips

With access to the right equipment, training and support, you can help save a life. Philips HeartStart AEDs guide you through the process of treating a victim of suspected sudden cardiac arrest. The AED provides real-time guidance through step-by-step voice commands and CPR guidance.

Designed for the ordinary person in the extraordinary moment, HeartStart AEDs are ready to act and ready to go. It allows anyone with little to no training to treat the most common cause of sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) by delivering a shock quickly and effectively, wherever SCA happens.