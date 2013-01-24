Home
For the extraordinary moment

 

With access to the right equipment, training and support, you can help save a life. Philips HeartStart AEDs guide you through the process of treating a victim of suspected sudden cardiac arrest. The AED provides real-time guidance through step-by-step voice commands and CPR guidance.

 

Designed for the ordinary person in the extraordinary moment, HeartStart AEDs are ready to act and ready to go. It allows anyone with little to no training to treat the most common cause of sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) by delivering a shock quickly and effectively, wherever SCA happens. 

Learn about AEDs

Why Philips

 
Save Stories

Save time. Save lives
Quick Shock reduces the critical time from CPR to shock

Studies have shown that CPR is even more beneficial to sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) patients than previously realized.¹,² CPR increases the probability of shock success but that beneficial effect disappears rapidly when CPR is stopped.


Quick Shock reduces the interruption time from CPR to shock. This makes Philips AEDs among the fastest in class at delivering treatment after CPR, typically in just eight seconds.

And according to the American Heart Association Guidelines 2010, “Shortening the interval between the last compression and the shock by even a few seconds can improve shock success.³

Philips AEDs help you act quickly and correctly

SMART Pads

 

SMART Pads detect the rescuer’s initial touch and guide the AED to adapt the instructions to the precise pace of the responder. The voice prompts won’t overwhelm, run ahead of you, or slow you down.

SMART Analysis

 

SMART analysis automatically assesses the victim’s heart rhythm. Whether the victim is a man, woman, or child, it delivers the right amount of therapy and only if it is needed. Even if you press the shock button, it will only deliver therapy if the rhythm is determined to be shockable.

Easy as 1-2-3

 

When you observe someone suffering from a suspected SCA, you should act quickly. We’ve equipped OnSite with integrated SMART Pads. Just place the SMART Pads on the person’s bare skin, and they will provide feedback to the AED so it can adapt its voice instructions to your actions and your pace. The SMART Pads sense when they have been placed on the patient and when you’ve completed each step. The system won’t announce the next step until you are ready. Prompts are repeated and rephrased, and include additional instruction to aid understanding.

Where will you find Philips AED’s?

 

More Philips AED’s are sold than any other brand. They are used in schools, businesses, airports, and sports, government, and healthcare facilities all over the world.

85% of Fortune 100 companies
80% of major US airlines
43 professional sports teams

Personalized therapy. Enhanced care.

High current with low energy delivers the right shock every time.

High Current

The two most common ways to talk about AED shock strength are by current (measured in amps) and energy (measured in joules).


It is a common assumption that energy is the most important measurement but that is incorrect. You defibrillate a heart by driving current through it.


HeartStart AEDs are designed to deliver high current in their low-energy shocks to maximize effectiveness, from the very first shock dose.

Low Energy

Learn more about AED products and solution

    HeartStart FR3 Defibrillator

    HeartStart FR3  

    • Easy to use so you're fast to respond
    • Rich clinical information to drive patient care
    • Built to endure and designed for flexibility
    HeartStart Automated external defibrillator

    HeartStart OnSite

    • Step-by-step guidance so you know exactly what to do
    • Ready to use when you need it
    • Easy to train your team
    HeartStart Automated external defibrillator

    HeartStart FRx

    • Built for rugged environments
    • Easily used on infants and children
    • Low maintenance to be ready when you need it
Travers, A. H., Perkins, G. D., Berg, R. A., Castren, M., Considine, J., Escalante, R., . . . Basic Life Support Chapter, C. (2015). Part 3: Adult basic life support and automated external defibrillation: 2015 international consensus on cardiopulmonary resuscitation and emergency cardiovascular care science with treatment recommendations. Circulation, 132(16 Suppl 1), S51-83. doi:10.1161/CIR.0000000000000272

