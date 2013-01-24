Philips General Care Solutions aid in identifying subtle signs of deterioration in a general floor patient’s condition at the point of care, hours before a potential adverse event. So caregivers and Rapid Response Teams can respond earlier – in time to make a difference.
Automating your EWS protocol helps to reduce ICU transfers and readmissions, adverse events, and length of stay. Plus the system can be tailored to your hospital’s escalation protocols to improve clinical workflow, financial outcomes, and patient care.
Learn more about our General Care Solution.
Philips can help you automatically acquire vital signs, calculate Early Warning Scores at the bedside, and notify responsible caregivers to intervene quickly.
of unanticipated hospital deaths happen on the general ward2
Problem: It’s hard to predict which patients to watch closely
Solution: Automated EWS helps prevent critical events before they happen
While all hospitals protocols require the collection of basic vital signs, Philips can incorporate automated respiration rate into its EWS calculations to further enhance quality and accuracy. Respiration rate, which is not always captured correctly, is a critical factor in accurately predicting both sepsis and cardiac arrest.
IntelliVue Guardian Software identifies significant deviations in a patient's vital signs and automatically verifies the accuracy of the trend, using reassurance measurements, before notifying caregivers of the change. EWS can be more reliable in identifying patients at risk than individual vital signs alone.
Our system uses the same interfacing structure and strategy as your Philips monitoring systems in intensive care units, it connects with your EMR and ADT using the same route as your ICU monitors for seamless data exchange. Validated EWS data goes directly to your EMR to help meet Joint Commission goals and standards of care5.
Philips gives you the flexibility to configure a single parameter, modified early warning score, or even a body-systems-based Pediatric EWS (PEWS). Calculations can be tailored to your hospital’s EWS protocols. And a configurable action list provides caregivers with instant recommendations. Plus you can deploy this solution using your hardware or a virtualized environment via your LAN/WAN infrastructure.
With automated, single sign-on at the patient monitor, the system securely identifies caregivers with a single scan of a card – to help reduce human errors and save time. They can send validated patient data directly to the EMR, access that data or download that data to any spot-check monitor, and utilize intercept ADT information to automate patient admissions.
