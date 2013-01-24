Home
Early Warning Scoring
Philips Automated Early Warning Scoring Systems

Our General Care Solution with Early Warning Scoring is a customizable patient monitoring system combining software, clinical decision support algorithms and mobile connectivity to help you identify the right patient at the right time for early, effective intervention.

Identify sooner, respond faster

 

Philips General Care Solutions aid in identifying subtle signs of deterioration in a general floor patient’s condition at the point of care, hours before a potential adverse event. So caregivers and Rapid Response Teams can respond earlier – in time to make a difference.

 

Automating your EWS protocol helps to reduce ICU transfers and readmissions, adverse events, and length of stay. Plus the system can be tailored to your hospital’s escalation protocols to improve clinical workflow, financial outcomes, and patient care.

 

Learn more about our General Care Solution.
 

EWS Bedside

 

Philips can help you automatically acquire vital signs, calculate Early Warning Scores at the bedside, and notify responsible caregivers to intervene quickly.

Why EWS? Consider the facts

40 percent

of unanticipated hospital deaths happen on the general ward2


Problem: It’s hard to predict which patients to watch closely
Solution: Automated EWS helps prevent critical events before they happen

70 percent
of cardiac patients show evidence of respiratory decline within eight hours of cardiac arrest3

Problem: An MD is notified only 25% of the time4
Solution: Philips offers several different automated respiration technologies to aid in early detection
150k money
in-hospital cardiac arrests annually in the U.S.

Problem: Most deteriorating patients are identified within 15 minutes – often too late to intervene
Solution: EWS tools improve the effectiveness of your RRTs

The Philips General Care Advantage

 

Respiratory measurements reveal more

While all hospitals protocols require the collection of basic vital signs, Philips can incorporate automated respiration rate into its EWS calculations to further enhance quality and accuracy. Respiration rate, which is not always captured correctly, is a critical factor in accurately predicting both sepsis and cardiac arrest.

 

Keep watch

IntelliVue Guardian Software identifies significant deviations in a patient's vital signs and automatically verifies the accuracy of the trend, using reassurance measurements, before notifying caregivers of the change. EWS can be more reliable in identifying patients at risk than individual vital signs alone.

 

Integrate seamlessly

Our system uses the same interfacing structure and strategy as your Philips monitoring systems in intensive care units, it connects with your EMR and ADT using the same route as your ICU monitors for seamless data exchange. Validated EWS data goes directly to your EMR to help meet Joint Commission goals and standards of care5.

 

Your hospital, your rules

Philips gives you the flexibility to configure a single parameter, modified early warning score, or even a body-systems-based Pediatric EWS (PEWS). Calculations can be tailored to your hospital’s EWS protocols. And a configurable action list provides caregivers with instant recommendations. Plus you can deploy this solution using your hardware or a virtualized environment via your LAN/WAN infrastructure.

 

Streamline workflow

With automated, single sign-on at the patient monitor, the system securely identifies caregivers with a single scan of a card – to help reduce human errors and save time. They can send validated patient data directly to the EMR, access that data or download that data to any spot-check monitor, and utilize intercept ADT information to automate patient admissions.

 

Turn vital signs into vital action

The General Care Solution automates scoring of patient deterioration using Philips spot-check monitors and IntelliVue cableless measurements.
IntelliVue Guardian Won Frost & Sullivan's Product Leadership Award
 

Listen why IntelliVue Guardian won the 2016 North American General Acute Care Workflow Solutions Product Leadership Award
Frost & Sullivan award write-up download (.pdf) file
E-book: Learn about Phlips General Care Solutions.
Additional Features

Score one for children

Score one for children

Philips is one of the first to offer an EWS system that recognizes the fundamental physiological differences between adults and children. Our system can calculate PEWS to take into account the unique patterns of deterioration in children, placing a greater emphasis on nursing observations in determining the level of risk.
Run multiple algorithms at once

Run multiple algorithms at once

Philips supports more than one scoring algorithm for a single patient at the same time. So you can create early warning scores for specific clinical indications or long and short time windows simultaneously to assess patient risk from multiple points of view. Or you can combine early warning scoring with sepsis detection, and have the necessary data for both algorithms collected in a single, convenient spot-check procedure.

Build your system, your way

Build your system, your way
The best early warning scoring solution is one that integrates easily into your existing infrastructure and IT environment to simplify staff communications, streamline workflow, document compliance, meet Joint Commission goals for standards of care, and improve patient outcomes. Philips can deliver the products, services, and expertise to build an EWS solution designed to help you meet your goals. Contact us to arrange a consultation with a Philips representative who can help you build an EWS solution designed around your organization.
 
Products, services and support for EWS

IntelliBridge Enterprise

Philips IntelliBridge Enterprise

Simplify interoperability with a single, standards-based system that connects with your hospital’s ADT and EMR.
IntelliSpace Events Management

Philips IntelliSpace Events Management

Manage critical notifications and deliver them directly to your care team’s devices to improve communications – even when on the go.
IntelliVue Cableless Measurements

Philips IntelliVue Cableless Measurements

Automatically check patient vital signs as needed, while supporting patient mobility.
Download Philips General Care Brochures

Philips IntelliVue MP5SC 

Spot-check patient monitor with IntelliVue Guardian Early Warning Score
Philips IntelliVue Guardian Solutions 

Keep watch and intervene early
Philips Patient Monitoring Clinical Services

Clinical Services for IntelliVue Guardian Solution

Read more about Early Warning Scoring

 
Rapid response with Early Warning Scoring

Rapid response with Early Warning Scoring


Comprehensive support for an alarming problem

Comprehensive support for an alarming problem


