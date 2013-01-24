Chicago Cardiac Catheterization Suite
A new standard
Challenge
Transforming the Cardiac Catheterization Suite into a more efficient, forward-thinking and customer friendly environment; a lab built for tomorrow – a state-of-the-art referral center for the region offering exceptional patient and family experience.
Solution
- 360 assessment with on-site experience workflow improvement analysis
- Service design strategy with definition of point of care touch points and patient experience scenario
- Concept design including optimization of patient, staff and supply flow optimization
- Ambient Experience solutions for patient holding areas and radial lounge
Benefits
- 97% overall patient satisfaction
- 22% reduction in staff steps
- 7% increase in procedure volume
- 75% facility satisfaction score
*Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.
Cardiac careflow optimization
Cardiology Performance Improvement Consulting
The Philips consultants were very thorough in their review and assessment of our processes and experiences. From comprehensive analyses came a targeted list of improvement opportunities we feel certain will reinforce our commitment to exceptional patient care and sustain us as we move forward.”
Aki Haukilahti, CFO Heart Hospital TaUH
Tampere, Finland
Identify areas of improvement in work processes and premises usage for the cardiac catheterization labs and heart surgery department of the Heart Hospital at Tampere University Hospital (TaUH).
Solution
Assessment of processes by using careflow mapping for the cardiac catheterization labs and heart surgery department to identify and guide improvements to enhance patient experience, promote staff well-being and improve operations.
Benefits
- Increased utilization of cath labs and heart surgery rooms.
- Streamline workflow by creating interfaces for strong integration of IT systems.
- Expand the role of nursing, allowing physicians to focus on core activities.
The new Cardiac Care Center
Tikur Anbessa Specialised Hospital (TASH)
We want to transform cardiology care in Ethiopia, and in Philips we have a strong partner that understands our requirements and is able to provide us with a comprehensive hospital solution for state-of-the-art diagnosis and treatment of cardiac diseases, including capability building and skills transfer.”
H.E. Ato Amir Aman
Minister of Health, Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia
With a backlog of 6000+ procedures, affecting adults, children, it was clear that a state of the art cardiovascular care center was needed. This specialist facility's goal is to decrease cardiac disease mortality rate, expand the available clinical staff with CVD expertise and overcome budget challenges for investments.
Solution
Based on the feasibility study, Philips offered a turnkey construction of the new cardiac center, the delivery of goods, maintenance plan of 5 years for the equipment and education program to enhance clinical expertise*.
- Capacity planning
- Functional planning
- Technology planning
- Space planning
- Concept design
Benefits
- Efficiently utilizing the available space during facility planning.
- Selected the right technology for clinical services.
- Early visualization of spatial flow (patient & staff) in the facility.
- Predictability of capital spending at early phase.