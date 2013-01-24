Home
Office-based lab solutions

SymphonySuite

One stop from passion to possible


From planning to expanding, SymphonySuite is the expert by your side for OBLs and ASCs
Philips OBL portfolio

Personalized solution for your office-based lab or ambulatory surgery center

SymphonySuite has a full range of the high-performing, highly specialized equipment as well as the interventional devices you need to launch and grow your business, including imaging systems, ultrasound, monitoring equipment and devices for patients with peripheral vascular or coronary artery disease.
My experience with Philips SymphonySuite - Dr. Fadi Saab

"They are providing you with this continuum of services and tools that you actually need."

 

Fadi Saab, MD, FASE, FACC, FSCAI
Advanced Cardiac and Vascular Centers for Amputation Prevention 
Grand Rapids, MI

Explore our equipment

Explore our devices

SymphonySuite orchestrates the many details of opening or expanding your practice


From financing and equipment to devices and operational support, freeing physicians to spend their time on patient care and on finding a better work-life balance.
Rewards program


SymphonySuite’s expanded programs are designed to lessen financial risk for entrepreneurial physicians so they can upgrade, grow and innovate with confidence.2 We offer cost-effective solutions for optimal equipment management and creative payment plans tailored to fit each customer’s budget.

Receive a tailored consultation. Reach out and we will have a rep contact you. 
Reimbursement and coding resources


Office-based surgery reimbursement options are available. Discover what options are available for your procedures.  
*Available only for coronary procedures on IntraSight 5 or 7

  1. Hybrid atherectomy refers to the Phoenix family of products. 2.4mm deflecting catheter is the only device with directional cutting ability.
  2. Certain credit conditions are required and every customer must be credit approved. Not all customers will qualify. Subject to program agreement.
