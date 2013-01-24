Personalized solution for your office-based lab or ambulatory surgery center
SymphonySuite has a full range of the high-performing, highly specialized equipment as well as the interventional devices you need to launch and grow your business, including imaging systems, ultrasound, monitoring equipment and devices for patients with peripheral vascular or coronary artery disease.
"They are providing you with this continuum of services and tools that you actually need."
Fadi Saab, MD, FASE, FACC, FSCAI Advanced Cardiac and Vascular Centers for Amputation Prevention Grand Rapids, MI