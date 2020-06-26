From planning to expanding, SymphonySuite is the expert by your side for OBLs and ASCs
Philips SymphonySuite is the industry leader in opening an office-based lab (OBL) and ambulatory surgery center (ASCs) with the experience, and highperforming, specialized equipment and interventional devices that physicians can trust, dependable ongoing support, unique rewards programs and our knowledgeable team who can help them choose the right people at the right time.
Discover how Philips SymphonySuite can help you open or grow you practice with everything in one place:
SymphonySuite brings together all the essential equipment needed to run an office-based lab or ambulatory surgery center.
Philips patient monitors helps clinicians make informed decisions, reduce variation in care delivery and lower costs.
Additional equipment brought together through SymphonySuite for a onestop solution include:
Philips is the leader in image-guided therapy, providing integrated solutions that advance minimally invasive procedures. Our comprehensive portfolio of fixed and mobile imaging systems through SymphonySuite help treat patients in office-based lab settings to optimize care delivery and reduce total costs.
SymphonySuite brings you intelligent ultrasound solutions for diagnostic work ups and vascular access that enable swift and confident decisionmaking in office-based lab settings with exceptional image quality.
Our systems come with dedicated and responsive service teams, in addition to robust service agreements.
As a healthcare provider, your focus is on improving treatment for every patient, every time. With SymphonySuite we help you achieve that goal with our interventional devices for office-based setting.
Our integrated solutions advance the art of minimally invasive procedures for patients with coronary artery disease, or peripheral artery disease to help you decide, guide, treat and confirm the right therapy for the right patient at the point of care.
Our innovative devices for office-based labs include:
SymphonySuite is invested in your success. From architectural and construction offerings to reimbursement and coding guidance, our experienced team of experts help you with every aspect of starting your OBL or ASC.
Additional expert consultation is available for certificate of need, accreditation, certifications and licenser support. The SymphonySuite team can help you minimize the administrative hassles of opening or expanding your practice.
SymphonySuite can also provide 3D renderings and blueprints to help ensure your lab is set up in the most efficient manner and captures your vision for your office-based lab or ambulatory surgery center.
Providing quality care to a growing patient population is putting more pressure than ever on capital budgets.
However with SymphonySuite, you have the option of flexible and personalized financing packages through our partner, Philips Medical Capital, for your office-based lab essentials.1
Philips Medical Capital is here to help, with innovative financing solutions tailored for office-based labs with a commitment to simplicity, industry expertise and a reliable source of funds.
Using a new piece of equipment can be have learning curves and provide challenges for you and your staff.
To help with learning curves, SymphonySuite has developed robust programs to provide the information and training needed for a efficient lab.
Our training programs have been developed to provide easy-to-experience programs that are focused on your needs. Beyond the actual training events, SymphonySuite provides continued training support through training tips and guidelines, as well as ongoing access to online resources.
SymphonySuite’s ongoing customer care support does not stop when your equipment gets delivered.
Our team of experts are here to make sure that you have the support you need during live cases and that your equipment is functioning optimally to minimize downtime and get more from your investments.
SymphonySuite’s responsive clinical and technical support team help resolve issues quickly so you can focus on providing patient care.