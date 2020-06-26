Grow and innovate with confidence



"We had to be able to understand what the ideal equipment to purchase was, how to incorporate capital equipment, disposables, and how to reduce costs upfront. We started with cadence program from day one. It was very enticing to know that whatever we were putting in is applied to the purchasing cost. That is a win. It lets us take more risks and to expand. Initially we had one C-arm, and now we have two, all because of cadence. I love having one person who can offer a solution; that gives me time and autonomy."



Foluso Fakorede, MD

Fusion Vascular

Cleveland, MS