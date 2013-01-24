Home
One stop from passion to possible


From planning to expanding, SymphonySuite is the expert by your side for OBLs and ASCs
What are customers saying about SymphonySuite?

My experience with Philips SymphonySuite - Dr. Fadi Saab

"They are providing you with this continuum of services and tools that you actually need."

 

Fadi Saab, MD, FASE, FACC, FSCAI

Advanced Cardiac and Vascular Centers for Amputation Prevention
Grand Rapids, MI

Foluso Fakored

"Having a strong aligned partner that had the business strategic component laid out for me in simple terms when I started discussing my vision with them was very important."

 

Foluso Fakorede, MD

Fusion Vascular
Cleveland, MS

  • G. Phil Hemstreet

    "Being a busy interventional cardiologist, time is of the essence. Having one person to go to and having somebody who has a vast amount of experience able to lead me through some very difficult decisions and processes is invaluable. Symphony Suite provided by Philips allows us to go to one place and get essentially all of our answers."

     

    G. Phil Hemstreet, MD

    Alabama Heart and Vascular Medicine

    Tuscaloosa, AL

  • Foluso Fakorede

    "My experience with SymphonySuite has been seamless in terms of having specialized and highly trained individuals who share this passion."

     

    Foluso Fakorede, MD

    Fusion Vascular

    Cleveland, MS

  • Fadi Saab

    "There is a lot of misinformation out there that physiciansbased outpatient labs are really subpar or inferior to the kind of services that are provided in the hospital. Nothing can be further from the truth. Our decision to choose our images devices with Philips SymphonySuite stemmed from the fact that we want to provide equivalent, if not even a better, patient experience in our outpatient CLI center. That’s why we chose the latest and the greatest from Philips which allows us to perform complex procedures efficiently and safely for our patients."

     

    Fadi Saab, MD, FASE, FACC, FSCAI

    Advanced Cardiac and Vascular Centers for Amputation Prevention

    Grand Rapids, MI

  • "Philips has been working hand-in-hand with us throughout the process. We’ve been working on everything from the initial 3D CAD drawings and renderings to the delivery of the equipment, to the training on each, each item that we received, as well as the financing that has gone along with it. It’s made it a lot easier to go through this process, a lot less stressful."

     

    Nadeer A. Pirani, MD, FRCPC
    Diagnostic radiology/cardiovascular imaging 
    Clinical vascular and interventional therapies 
    Wound care, hyperbarics and vascular medicine 
    Interventional oncology / minimally invasive tumor therapies
    Las Vegas, NV

    Helpful resources
    • Experience with Philips SymphonySuite building my lab – Drs. Kassab and Hemstreet
    • Adopting solutions to end minority health disparities – Dr. Fakorede
    • Experience transforming into a hybrid lab – Dr. Carr
    • Becoming a CLI expert in office-based settings – Dr. Raja
    • Succeeding in specialty independent care – Drs. Mustapaha and Saab
    • Office-based lab models: getting started – Drs. Cross, Gonzalez and Wright 
    • The benefits of office-based labs – Drs. Kiesz, McGuckin and Gagne

    Office-based surgery reimbursement options are available. Discover what options are available for your procedures. 
    Learn more
    Make life better for PVD patients in your area


    Philips has long been dedicated to partnering with physicians to provide peripheral vascular disease (PVD) patients the resources they need for life-saving diagnosis and treatment. View our patient education site that helps build awareness around PVD and provides resources for PVD patients.

    Help patients find you


    PVDandMe.com helps connect PVD patients to PVD treating physician specialists in their area using their zip-code. Registration is free for physicians, don’t miss out.
    Register your practice
    Philips ELIITE Academy is focused on delivering high value and real-time strategic educational programs that meet the evolving needs of our customers. For more information on the available courses, please visit www.philipseliiteacademy.com
    Key thought leaders
    Clinical expertise
    Product knowledge
    Testimonials and customer experience statements on this page are provided by physicians who have a consulting relationship with Philips.
