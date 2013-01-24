Ambient Experience and the Vereos Digital PET/CT help achieve exceptional images while reducing radiation doseLearn more
Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute uses Philips Ambient Experience to help a COVID-19 patient through a cardiac MRILearn more
Philips provides the latest insights into how you can reduce negative feelings and their impact on your radiology examinations and operations.Learn more
Imaging experts from Phoenix Children's Hospital share their experience with the digital PET/CT scanner and Ambient Experience.Learn more
Mary Beth Resimius shares her views on how healthcare providers can create a positive experience for patients and staff.Learn more
Focusing more on the patient can boost efficiency in MRI proceduresLearn more
The design incorporates 201 single-bed rooms compared to 90 in the architect’s plans with a cost per square foot 20% lower than the original design.Learn more
An enhanced patient experience with Ambient Experience In-bore Connect due to its breathold guidance and time duration features.Learn more
Ambient Experience helps transform the PET/CT experience.Learn more
Design consulting helps a new pediatric emergency department increase patient volume.Learn more
The new pediatric radiology department with Ambient Experience improved the patient and staff experience.Learn more
Werner Satter describes a 4-step philosophy on how to achieve patient-centered care.Learn more
Herlev Gentofte University Hospital data shows a 70% reduction in the number of interrupted exams for the ingenia 3.0T scanner with Ambient Experience and the in-bore Solution.Learn more
Philips assisted the Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Adelaide with the implementation of an all emcompassing Ambient Experience in their MRI suite.Learn more
Watch how an Advanced Vascular Imaging suite combined with Ambient Experience enhances patient comfort and efficient clinical proceduresLearn more