Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Articles
masthead dreamstation

‹ All categories

Insights and success stories in ambient experience

  • Customer story
    Phoenix Children’s Hospital finds efficiency and calm in pediatric imaging

    Phoenix Children’s Hospital finds efficiency and calm in pediatric imaging

    Ambient Experience and the Vereos Digital PET/CT help achieve exceptional images while reducing radiation dose

    Learn more
    Topics
    Customer story
    Ambient experience
  • Customer story
    Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute puts people at the heart of diagnostic procedures

    Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute puts people at the heart of diagnostic procedures

    Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute uses Philips Ambient Experience to help a COVID-19 patient through a cardiac MRI

    Learn more
    Topics
    Customer story
    Ambient experience
  • White paper
    The cost of fear and anxiety in radiology

    The cost of fear and anxiety in radiology

    Philips provides the latest insights into how you can reduce negative feelings and their impact on your radiology examinations and operations.

    Learn more
    Topics
    Ambient experience
    White paper
  • Webinar
    Enhancing the pediatric radiology environment

    Enhancing the pediatric radiology environment

    Imaging experts from Phoenix Children's Hospital share their experience with the digital PET/CT scanner and Ambient Experience.

    Learn more
    Topics
    Webinar
    Ambient experience
    Radiology
  • Article
    Creating positive spaces for patients and staff

    Creating positive spaces for patients and staff

    Mary Beth Resimius shares her views on how healthcare providers can create a positive experience for patients and staff.

    Learn more
    Topics
    Ambient experience
    Article
  • White paper
    Realizing productivity gains in MRI

    Realizing productivity gains in MRI

    Focusing more on the patient can boost efficiency in MRI procedures

    Learn more
    Topics
    Ambient experience
    White paper
  • Customer story
    Consolidating two hospitals into one campus

    Consolidating two hospitals into one campus

    The design incorporates 201 single-bed rooms compared to 90 in the architect’s plans with a cost per square foot 20% lower than the original design.

    Learn more
    Topics
    Customer story
    Ambient experience
    Strategic design
  • Customer story
    Enhancing the MRI patient and staff experience at Lahey Hospital

    Enhancing the MRI patient and staff experience at Lahey Hospital

    An enhanced patient experience with Ambient Experience In-bore Connect due to its breathold guidance and time duration features.

    Learn more
    Topics
    Customer story
    Ambient experience
  • Customer story
    Creating a relaxing oncology environment at Sparks Medical Center

    Creating a relaxing oncology environment at Sparks Medical Center

    Ambient Experience helps transform the PET/CT experience.

    Learn more
    Topics
    Customer story
    Ambient experience
  • Customer story
    Increased ED patient volume by 23% at Florida Hospital

    Increased ED patient volume by 23% at Florida Hospital

    Design consulting helps a new pediatric emergency department increase patient volume.

    Learn more
    Topics
    Customer story
    Ambient experience
    Strategic design
  • Customer story
    Net Promoter Score of 78 at Noah's Ark Children's Hospital

    Net Promoter Score of 78 at Noah's Ark Children's Hospital

    The new pediatric radiology department with Ambient Experience improved the patient and staff experience.

    Learn more
    Topics
    Customer story
    Ambient experience
    Strategic design
  • Article
    Establishing patient-centered care

    Establishing patient-centered care

    Werner Satter describes a 4-step philosophy on how to achieve patient-centered care.

    Learn more
    Topics
    Ambient experience
    Strategic design
    Article
  • Customer story
    70% reduction in MRI rescans

    70% reduction in MRI rescans

    Herlev Gentofte University Hospital data shows a 70% reduction in the number of interrupted exams for the ingenia 3.0T scanner with Ambient Experience and the in-bore Solution.

    Learn more
    Topics
    Customer story
    Ambient experience
  • Customer story
    Higher throughput and improved patient experience

    Higher throughput and improved patient experience

    Philips assisted the Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Adelaide with the implementation of an all emcompassing Ambient Experience in their MRI suite.

    Learn more
    Topics
    Customer story
    Ambient experience
  • Video
    Advanced Vascular Imaging with Enhanced Environmental Design

    Advanced Vascular Imaging with Enhanced Environmental Design

    Watch how an Advanced Vascular Imaging suite combined with Ambient Experience enhances patient comfort and efficient clinical procedures

    Learn more
    Topics
    Video
    Ambient experience
*Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand