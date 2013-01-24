The business of running an ED





When every second counts, improving ED efficiency is critical. Every hospital is focused on increasing throughput capacity to treat as many patients as they can as quickly and effectively as possible. This is important not just from a patient outcome perspective but a hospital reimbursement and revenue standpoint as well. Many EDs are based on a model that reimburses on metrics such as length of stay (LOS) and wait times for patients so they are incentivized to get patients in and out of the emergency department while meeting standardized national quality measures.



Beyond the key goal of performance optimization, some hospitals are extending the strategy of the ED to address larger value-based population health issues and strive to treat the patient in the most appropriate care setting from a cost standpoint. The goal of these hospitals, ultimately, is to keep patients out of the ED from the beginning and have them go to a point-of-care setting that is more appropriate with their clinical situation such as a physician’s office or an urgent care center. This approach requires a shift in focus from volume to value and must address nuances in particular population health issues. Healthcare executives must consider how they can appropriately shift patients with minor issues such as a fever or limited injuries to a more appropriate setting effectively.



For the c-suite, this means thinking more strategically about the motivation of their particular ED and how it affects the larger hospital/health care system. The answers to these questions require a thorough market and demographic analysis, insight and clinical expertise that are often found with the help of strategic partners to make data-driven decisions. Regardless if the hospital or system focus is volume-based or value-based, healthcare executives are dealing with similar issues around appropriate utilization of ED resources and determining what works best for their particular hospital, patient population, or region.

