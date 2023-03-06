Children’s mission is to provide the finest pediatric health services in an environment that fosters excellence in research and medical education. They were looking to continue to enhance their care environments to eases patient stress and positively impact workflow and staff productivity. After success with Ambient Experience solutions in the CT suite, they targeted the busy X-ray suite which was running at full capacity and struggling with patient compliance.



Inpatient X-rays of young children are not elective – they are mandatory. So however the image is acquired, it must be done successfully. Adding to the challenge, parents/caregivers often accompany their youngsters into the exam room and their own anxiety can be contagious. Through years of experience imaging young children, both Karen Knight, Diagnostic Imaging Manager, and Latasha Traylor, X-ray Lead Technologist, understand that the child is only going to be as calm as the parent and the parent only as calm as the child. Therefore any ‘solution’ must positively impact each.

