Despite investing in healthcare performance improvements such as mobile Ultrasound (US) units with wireless capabilities, Lakeland was still experiencing challenges with delivering services for the ED within the target timeframe.

Several issues were identified as possible causes of delay.

Philips was asked to provide external validation of the identified issues and to make recommendations for additional improvements in ultrasound exam efficiency in the ED.

Our project recommendations focused on mitigating delays while improving patient throughput and the overall patient experience. The subsequent improvements resulted in Lakeland winning EmCare’s 2014 Genesis Cup Award for ED Innovations*.