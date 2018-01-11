Search terms

MRI Suite efficiency white paper from Philips

 

Philips commissioned an external agency to conduct a study about MRI Suite Efficiency across four regions: USA, Germany, Middle East and UK.

 

Although the radiologists and radiographers interviewed reported a relatively high degree of contentment with the efficiency of MRI procedures, they also reported considerable issues with efficiency.

 

This paper examines some root causes of MRI procedural inefficiency in detail, and proposes that – through putting greater emphasis on the patient during MRI procedures – it is possible to increase efficiency.

