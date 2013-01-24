No two hospitals are exactly alike, so there is no single solution when improvements are needed. Because EDs and trauma centers vary in many ways—acuity, patient expectations, physician practice patterns, and more—our approach is tailored to uniquely meet the goals of each organization.

Philips offers a team of highly accomplished ED and trauma program nurse leaders with the experience and commitment to implement real and effective change. We deliver quantifiable results by collaborating with leadership and staff and tackling each project with a hands-on, in-the-trenches approach—our team becomes part of your team.