Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

ED optimization

Emergency department and trauma center consulting

Contact us

Helping to improve ED and trauma center efficiency and performance

No two hospitals are exactly alike, so there is no single solution when improvements are needed. Because EDs and trauma centers vary in many ways—acuity, patient expectations, physician practice patterns, and more—our approach is tailored to uniquely meet the goals of each organization.

 

Philips offers a team of highly accomplished ED and trauma program nurse leaders with the experience and commitment to implement real and effective change. We deliver quantifiable results by collaborating with leadership and staff and tackling each project with a hands-on, in-the-trenches approach—our team becomes part of your team.

ED Optimization Consulting Services

* Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.

See how your ED performance compares to others

Use our online ED Scorecard to quickly visualize your ED performance.  Use the latest CMS data or enter your own data.   
See my scorecard

Learn how we help drive healthcare transformation

See how we have helped other hospitals and health systems

Latest insights from our experts

More insights

Contact us

 

Would you like to talk with one of our consultants? Please share your contact information below and we will get back to you.

Contact information

* This field is mandatory

Contact details

*
*
*
*

Company details

*
*
*
What does this mean?

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand