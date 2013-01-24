Emergency Department Performance Improvement

When problems exist in the ED, faulty or obsolete processes are often the cause. Obstacles to optimal performance may impede patient and process flow and can manifest into work-arounds, unnecessary tasks and steps, and untrained or unavailable staff. Through process redesign and daily performance management, our consultants help reduce walk-out rates, wait times, and length of stay and increase process and staff efficiency.
Key Benefits:
- A phased approach to improve day-to-day operations
- Streamlined care processes for increased efficiency and throughput
- Focus on increasing patient, staff, and physician satisfaction
- Increased available collectable revenue