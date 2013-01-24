Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

ED Performance Improvement

Emergency Department Performance Improvement

Contact us

Improving efficiency and performance in the emergency department

When problems exist in the ED, faulty or obsolete processes are often the cause. Obstacles to optimal performance may impede patient and process flow and can manifest into work-arounds, unnecessary tasks and steps, and untrained or unavailable staff. Through process redesign and daily performance management, our consultants help reduce walk-out rates, wait times, and length of stay and increase process and staff efficiency. 

 

Key Benefits:

  • A phased approach to improve day-to-day operations
  • Streamlined care processes for increased efficiency and throughput
  • Focus on increasing patient, staff, and physician satisfaction
  • Increased available collectable revenue

An innovative approach

Our consultants collaborate with leadership and staff to provide a strategic approach to performance improvement with hands-on implementation support.

  • Assessment: Based on data analysis, an assessment of current processes is completed including stakeholder interviews, observations, and a gap analysis of key performance indicators in the emergency department.
  • Project planning: A governance structure is recommended, patient flow and transitions reviewed, strategies and metrics prioritized, and work teams established to analyze processes.
  • Implementation: Our consultants assist staff-led work groups to design and test several change scenarios, implement new processes, and embed sustainable change.
  • Executive summary: The program initiatives with results, impact on staff engagement and patient satisfaction, and long-term plans for ongoing success are presented to management.

Supported by education programs

Our ED Optimization and Enhanced Interim Leadership Staffing programs are supported by education and training programs, when needed.
 

Our approach to education is both didactic and experience-based. The didactic component is comprised of classroom time while also focusing on clinical competencies, behavioral competencies, and skills validation. Our education programs also include clinical oversight, mentoring individuals on the topics covered in the classroom to attain competency validation and inter-rater reliability.
 

Programs include triage training, charge nurse training, executive coaching, and more.
The Philips consultants provided exceptional recommendations. They listened to our challenges and helped to improve our ED performance and patient experience.”

David Kilarski, CEO

FirstHealth of Carolinas

Proven results*

Philips consultants have a legacy of delivering exceptional and sustainable results, including emergency department key performance indicators:

 
  • Decreased left without being seen (LWBS)
  • Decreased arrival-to-triage
  • Decreased arrival-to-provider
  • Increased collectable revenue
  • Increased patient satisfaction
Contact us
* Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.
brochure icon download (.pdf) file
Download solution overview (PDF)

Meet our people

Will Stewart

Will Stewart, MSN, RN, CEN, EMT-LP, NE-BC

Consulting Principal
Will brings decades of experience in helping EDs improve patient satisfaction, throughput, cost reduction, and charge capture. He has helped reduce left without treatment rates by as much as 80%. He leverages performance improvement to achieve results while providing focus on safe care and excels at mentoring new leaders.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand
Ryan Oglesby

Ryan Oglesby, PhD, MHA, RN, CEN, CFRN, NEA-BC

Principal and ED Assessments Lead
Ryan brings 20+ years of clinical and administrative experience in pre-hospital, emergency, trauma, and critical care settings. He has helped clients reduce ED patient walkout and door-to-triage rates while improving patient experience.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

Learn how we help drive healthcare transformation

See how we have helped other hospitals and health systems

Latest insights from our experts

More insights

Contact us

 

Would you like to talk with one of our clinical consultants to see how our ED performance improvement consulting can help deliver increased process efficiency and an enhanced patient and staff experience for your ED? Please share your contact information below and we will get back to you within one business day.

Contact information

* This field is mandatory

Contact details

*
*
*
*

Company details

*
*
*
What does this mean?

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand