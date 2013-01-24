Emergency Department Performance Improvement

Our ED Optimization and Enhanced Interim Leadership Staffing programs are supported by education and training programs, when needed.



Our approach to education is both didactic and experience-based. The didactic component is comprised of classroom time while also focusing on clinical competencies, behavioral competencies, and skills validation. Our education programs also include clinical oversight, mentoring individuals on the topics covered in the classroom to attain competency validation and inter-rater reliability.



Programs include triage training, charge nurse training, executive coaching, and more.