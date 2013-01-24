When there is an absence of a leader in the emergency department, practices can become inconsistent and patient satisfaction can be negatively impacted. Our nationally recognized, experienced nurse leaders are committed to helping organizations stay the course through transitional times and developing a foundation for long-term success.
Key Benefits:
- Day-to-day operational management, initiating performance improvement activities
- Staff management (recruitment, interviewing, mentoring, and role review)
- Increasing staff moral by modeling expected behaviors and guiding staff on these behaviors