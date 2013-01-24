Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

ED interim leadership

Emergency Department Interim Leadership

Contact us

Offering exceptional interim leadership for the ED

When there is an absence of a leader in the emergency department, practices can become inconsistent and patient satisfaction can be negatively impacted. Our nationally recognized, experienced nurse leaders are committed to helping organizations stay the course through transitional times and developing a foundation for long-term success.

Key Benefits:

  • Day-to-day operational management, initiating performance improvement activities
  • Staff management (recruitment, interviewing, mentoring, and role review)
  • Increasing staff moral by modeling expected behaviors and guiding staff on these behaviors

Examples of ED Interim Leadership roles we fulfill:

  • ED Director
  • ED/ICU Director
  • ED Nurse Director
  • ED/ICU Nurse Director
  • ED Nurse Manager
  • ED/ICU Nurse Manager
  • Critical Care Nurse Manager
  • ED Executive Director

An innovative approach

Our interim leadership consultants become part of an ED team, providing strong team leadership, operational improvement guidance, and hands-on operational support.

 

  • Roles and communication review: Roles and responsibilities are reviewed and potentially revised to improve staff utilization and satisfaction. Communication methods are updated.
  • Assessment and coaching: An ED assessment is completed and issues are identified. Process improvement initiatives are agreed and deployed. Consultants mentor and coach the leadership team and staff, fostering increased staff engagement and satisfaction.
  • Metrics review and reporting: An ‘ED Scorecard’ is developed to track key metrics and facilitate timely decision making. Executive reports outline progress toward completing actions plans.

Supported by education programs

Our ED Performance Improvement and Enhanced Interim Leadership programs are supported by education and training programs, when needed. Our approach to education is both didactic and experience-based, comprised of classroom time while also focusing on clinical competencies, behavioral competencies, and skills validation. Programs include triage training, charge nurse training, executive coaching, and more.
The Philips consultants provided exceptional leadership and became part of our team. They helped identify, develop, and implement process change which has had a significant impact on our patient throughput as well as patient and staff satisfaction."

Marilyn Drone, MSN, RN

Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Nursing Officer, St. Mary Medical Center

Proven results*

Philips provides nationally recognized industry experts to deliver ED interim leadership staffing to help hospitals:

 

  • Manage day-to-day operations
  • Support and initiate performance improvement programs
  • Increase staff engagement and morale
  • Improve patient satisfaction
brochure icon download (.pdf) file
Download solution overview (PDF)

Meet our people

JoAnn Lazarus

JoAnn Lazarus, MSN, RN, CEN, FAEN

Principal and Practice Operations Lead
JoAnn brings 40+ years’ experience in ED leadership and helping hospitals improve efficiency. She has led many change projects in EDs to improve process flow including implementation of fast track and middle track processes with reduction in LWBS.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand
Beth Fuller

Beth Fuller, DNP, RN, CEN, CCRN, CFRN

Consulting Principal
Beth brings 30+ years of emergency, ICU, and critical care transport leadership in academic medical centers and community hospitals. She has helped increase efficiency and reduce cost while improving patient satisfaction and employee engagement.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

Learn how we help drive healthcare transformation

See how we have helped other hospitals and health systems

Latest insights from our experts

More insights

Contact us

 

Would you like to talk with one of our clinical consultants to see how our interim leadership consulting can help improve the operational efficiency and staff engagement for your ED? Please share your contact information below and we will get back to you within one business day.

Contact information

* This field is mandatory

Contact details

*
*
*
*

Company details

*
*
*
What does this mean?

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand