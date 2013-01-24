Trauma Center Consulting Services

Our consultants become part of your trauma team, collaborating with leadership and staff to provide a strategic approach with hands-on implementation support. Our offerings include:

Interim Leadership

Helping to improve staff and operational performance, enabling increased team collaboration and communication, and mentoring new leadership for long-term success by providing strong team leadership.

Performance Improvement

Guiding all aspects of trauma quality improvement activities including data collection, analysis, trending, benchmarking, and outcome reporting to identify areas for improvement. Our consultants can also assist with the development and implementation of performance improvement plans.

Financial Assessment

Conducting trauma-specific coding and billing assessments to identify areas for operational improvements to facilitate trauma center financial stability and optimize financial performance.

Site Survey

Providing strategic guidance prior to a site survey by conducting a gap analysis and mock survey to facilitate compliance with trauma center standards to aid in achieving ACS verification or state designation. Our consultants can also assist with post review corrective action planning and execution.

Trauma Center Development

Helping to navigate the complicated process from trauma center development through successful ACS verification or state designation.