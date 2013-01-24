Trauma Centers have traditionally been viewed as unprofitable for a hospital, but if managed, staffed, and structured properly they can have operational and financial benefits outside the trauma department.
Our Trauma Center Consulting Services provide strategic guidance and hands-on support focused on trauma center leadership, operations management, new program development, site survey support, or clinical and financial performance improvement that is customized to meet your needs.
Key Benefits:
- Interim leadership to help improve operational, financial, and staff performance
- Clinical performance improvement plan development and implementation
- New trauma center development guidance
- Financial performance evaluation and improvement recommendations
- Pre- and post-site survey review corrective action planning and execution