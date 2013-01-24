Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Trauma Center Consulting Services

Trauma Center Consulting Services

Contact us

Providing comprehensive guidance to help improve operational efficiency and achieve clinical excellence

 

Trauma Centers have traditionally been viewed as unprofitable for a hospital, but if managed, staffed, and structured properly they can have operational and financial benefits outside the trauma department.

 

Our Trauma Center Consulting Services provide strategic guidance and hands-on support focused on trauma center leadership, operations management, new program development, site survey support, or clinical and financial performance improvement that is customized to meet your needs.

 

Key Benefits:

  • Interim leadership to help improve operational, financial, and staff performance
  • Clinical performance improvement plan development and implementation
  • New trauma center development guidance 
  • Financial performance evaluation and improvement recommendations
  • Pre- and post-site survey review corrective action planning and execution

An innovative approach

Our consultants become part of your trauma team, collaborating with leadership and staff to provide a strategic approach with hands-on implementation support. Our offerings include: 

 

Interim Leadership

Helping to improve staff and operational performance, enabling increased team collaboration and communication, and mentoring new leadership for long-term success by providing strong team leadership.

 

Performance Improvement

Guiding all aspects of trauma quality improvement activities including data collection, analysis, trending, benchmarking, and outcome reporting to identify areas for improvement. Our consultants can also assist with the development and implementation of performance improvement plans.

 

Financial Assessment

Conducting trauma-specific coding and billing assessments to identify areas for operational improvements to facilitate trauma center financial stability and optimize financial performance.

 

Site Survey

Providing strategic guidance prior to a site survey by conducting a gap analysis and mock survey to facilitate compliance with trauma center standards to aid in achieving ACS verification or state designation. Our consultants can also assist with post review corrective action planning and execution.  

 

Trauma Center Development

Helping to navigate the complicated process from trauma center development through successful ACS verification or state designation. 

Proven Results*

Philips provides nationally recognized industry experts to deliver trauma center interim leadership and performance improvement consulting that have helped hospitals to:

 

  • Help identify lost annual gross charges of more than $1.5 million
  • Resolve trauma site survey deficiencies
  • Validate retaining Level II pediatric trauma center designation
  • Implement a corrective action plan to assist a Level III Trauma Center regain ACS verification
  • Identify a positive margin through a financial assessment that prevented closure of a Level II Trauma Center
* Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.
brochure icon (opens in a new window) download (.pdf) file
Download solution overview

Meet our people

Beth Fuller

Angie Chisolm, MBA, BSN, RN, CFRN, TCRN

Consulting Manager
Angie is a nationally recognized expert in trauma program and emergency services management. She is a results-driven leader with expertise in trauma program operations, providing mentoring and consulting focused on coding and billing, site survey readiness, performance improvement, and operational efficiency. 

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand
Theresa Radeker

Theresa Radeker, MHA, BSN, RN, TCRN

Consultant
Theresa is a high-energy and results-driven hospital operations executive, with a proven track record of achievement in trauma program management, project management, service line leadership, hospital administration, physician recruiting, and quality and compliance.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

Learn how we help drive healthcare transformation

See how we've helped other hospitals and health systems

Latest insights from our experts

More insights from our team

Contact us

 

Would you like to talk with one of our consultants? Please share your contact information below and we will get back to you.

Contact information

* This field is mandatory

Contact details

*
*
*
*

Company details

*
*
*
What does this mean?

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand