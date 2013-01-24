Home
Optimizing Workflow Efficiency

Optimizing workflow efficiency to improve throughput and enhance the patient experience at WellSpan York Hospital

Clinical consultants assessed processes and helped implement effective change for improved patient throughput and $1.7m cost savings over 3 months
Huntsville

Optimizing a telemetry monitoring program at Huntsville Hospital

Clinical consultants identify various opportunities to improve telemetry and alarm management processes.
Resolved trauma site survey deficiencies at Mary Bridge Children's

Transforming the trauma PI program to improve performance and maintain Level II pediatric trauma center status.
Rochester General Health

Improved imaging workflow for volume growth at Rochester General Hospital

Our consultants helped optimize operational efficiency to support volume growth and a planned imaging service line expansion. 
