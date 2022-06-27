Hennepin County Medical Center drives clinical confidence with Spectral CT 7500

Customer story ∙ By Philips Healthcare ∙ Hennepin County Medical Center ∙ Jun 27, 2022 ∙ 3 min read
Philips Spectral CT 7500 is your fast, always-on, low-dose path to precision diagnosis for a wide range of patients. This customer story shows how you can easily have both the "where things are" of conventional CT and the "what things are" revealed by spectral-detector data.
Hennepin County Medical Center has been a user of spectral-detector technology for a long time. They have experienced first-hand how having layers of rich spectral data can help improve tissue characterization and visualization1 and often reduce the need for follow-up scanning for sub-optimal exams and incidental findings.2
Hennepin Healthcare's investment in the Spectral CT 7500 keeps their radiology department in step with innovation and enhances employee satisfaction while delivering quality patient care.
Customer story
Accelerating clinical boundaries with spectral-detector CT at Hennepin County Medical Center
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary. [1] Accelerating Clinical Boundaries with spectral CT at Hennepin County Medical Center White Paper. [2] Analysis by LSU, New Orleans, LA, USA. Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Data on file.
Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.
[1] Accelerating Clinical Boundaries with spectral CT at Hennepin County Medical Center White Paper.
[2] Analysis by LSU, New Orleans, LA, USA. Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Data on file.
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.