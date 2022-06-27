Search terms

Hennepin County Medical Center drives clinical confidence with Spectral CT 7500

Customer story ∙ By Philips Healthcare ∙ Hennepin County Medical Center ∙ Jun 27, 2022 ∙ 3 min read

Customer story

Radiology

Philips Spectral CT 7500 is your fast, always-on, low-dose path to precision diagnosis for a wide range of patients. This customer story shows how you can easily have both the "where things are" of conventional CT and the "what things are" revealed by spectral-detector data.

Doctor looking at a screen

It's more than next-level imaging

Hennepin County Medical Center has been a user of spectral-detector technology for a long time. They have experienced first-hand how having layers of rich spectral data can help improve tissue characterization and visualization1 and often reduce the need for follow-up scanning for sub-optimal exams and incidental findings.2

Video thumbnail

Discover how Hennepin County Medical Center expanded their clinical boundaries with Spectral CT 7500

Hennepin Healthcare's investment in the Spectral CT 7500 keeps their radiology department in step with innovation and enhances employee satisfaction while delivering quality patient care.

Customer story

Accelerating clinical boundaries with spectral-detector CT at Hennepin County Medical Center

Download

Subscribe to our email updates

Subscribe
Spectral detector

CT scanner

Spectral CT 7500

View this product

Related stories

We are always interested in engaging with you.

Let us know how we can help.

1
Select your area of interest
2
Contact details

Footnotes
 

Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.

[1] Accelerating Clinical Boundaries with spectral CT at Hennepin County Medical Center White Paper.

[2] Analysis by LSU, New Orleans, LA, USA. Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Data on file.

 

 

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.