Speaker:

Tyler Christifulli, CCP, FP-C, NRP, is a flight paramedic for LifeLink III in St. Paul, MN. He is co-creator of the FOAMfrat blog and podcast and an active educator for FlightBridgeED.

Description: A minor car accident takes a scary turn when your one patient is actually two. Some minor cuts and bruises are noted, but the mother is frantic asking you if her baby is ok. Does obstetric ultrasound have a role in the prehospital environment? How do we communicate to mom what we see? Join Tyler Christifulli, flight paramedic from LifeLink III, as we discuss the art and logistics of making complicated questions transparent.

Learning objectives:

1. Define the indications for obstetric ultrasound in the prehospital environment.

2. List the clinical questions that can be answered with point of care sonography.

3. Analyze best practice in terms of communicating findings to mother/father.