On-demand webinar
Liver assessment with elastography, contrast and fusion/navigation


When:
Thursday, May 28, 12:00 PM – 1:15 PM EST

Speaker:
Prof. Dirk André Clevert, MD, Professor of Radiology, Honorary Doctor; Senior Physician Radiology Department, Ludwig‐Maximilians‐University Hospital, Munich, Germany
Jim R. Brown, RT (R), RDMS, RDCS, Sr. Product Manager, Philips Healthcare

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

