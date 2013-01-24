On-demand webinar Three things COVID-19 taught me about pre-hospital ultrasound
When: Monday, June 22, 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM EST
Speaker: Tyler Christifulli, CCP, FP-C, NRP, is a flight paramedic for LifeLink III in St. Paul, MN. Co-creator of the FOAMfrat blog and podcast and an active educator for FlightBridgeED.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.