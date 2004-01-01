Search terms

April 2023 – Philips Fieldstrength MRI Webinar

Enhancing Diagnostic Confidence with Philips SmartSpeed at the University Clinic Bonn

Expert Forum Webinar - learn more about SmartSpeed to help advance clinical exams

 

Dr. Barbara Wichtmann, an MR radiology resident at the University Clinic Bonn will explain how she is using SmartSpeed in her practice to better evaluate brain, heart, musculoskeletal, liver, pancreas, and prostate imaging studies.

 

With the Philips SmartSpeed we are able to reduce the acquisition time from 12 seconds to 9 seconds and increase image quality. If you then apply AI denoising you have beautiful images without nearly any noise and you don’t lose any information.”

Barbara Wichtmann

Radiology Resident, University Clinic Bonn, Germany

Mermaid Beach Radiology

Increase productivity with fast MRI

 

In this Expert Forum Webinar you'll learn more about SmartSpeed to help advance clinical exams.

 

