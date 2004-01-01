April 2023 – Philips Fieldstrength MRI Customer Story
MRT Praxis Potsdam was astonished at the great potential of the Philips SmartSpeed technology. It sets the stage for rapid, high quality MRI exams in the practice. SmartSpeed is a real game changer for this hospital. The decisive factor is to now achieve this speed and this high resolution.
With SmartSpeed, we can achieve high image resolution and razor-sharp images in the shortest possible time. We hardly have any examinations that last longer than ten minutes.”
Dr. Tobias Schröter, MD, MR Radiologist
MRT Praxis Potsdam
MRT Praxis Potsdam discovered that shorter scan times and exceptional detail means faster, more confident diagnoses, across all anatomies.
