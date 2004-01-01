“With SmartSpeed, we’ve been able to use some extended applications more routinely. A good example is Philips 3D NerveVIEW. Being able to bring its scan time down to 3 or 4 minutes rather than 6 or 7, has allowed us to use it routinely and find answers that we haven’t achieved before. We’ve introduced it in many peripheral MSK and extracranial neural applications. Now we are seeing diagnoses of neuritis in regions that we’ve never seen previously. It’s a whole new way of looking at peripheral neurography.” As a result, Mermaid Beach receives great feedback from their referring hospitals.

The broad applicability of SmartSpeed allowed the imaging center to use this technology across many scan types, including non-cartesian imaging as used for motion correction in uncooperative patients or challenging anatomies.

“We use SmartSpeed frequently on difficult areas such as the abdomen and chest where it is common to see respiratory motion and other bowel motion,” says Kennedy. In MSK scans they use SmartSpeed not only for speeding up their exams, but also to reduce slice thickness and improve resolution “We may be increasing the number of slices, but we’re still doing this in less time than we were previously.”