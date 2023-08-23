By Philips Featuring Rachelle Crescenzi , PhD and Yi Xia,Philips | April, 2024 | 27:03 min
[00:48] ∙ Noninvasive imaging of lymphatic physiology [07:17] ∙ Cancer-related leg lymphedema [12:34] ∙ Lipedema [10:41] ∙ Q&A
[00:48] ∙ Noninvasive imaging of lymphatic physiology
[07:17] ∙ Cancer-related leg lymphedema
[12:34] ∙ Lipedema
[10:41] ∙ Q&A
Join this webinar with Rachelle Crescenzi, PhD, to tap into the potential of multinuclear imaging as she shares her research and results on the development of noninvasive imaging of lymphatic physiology with sodium MRI to aid diagnosis and understanding of lymphedema and lipedema.
“Sodium MRI can be performed in clinically-feasible scantimes at 3.0T MRI (<30 minutes total)”
Assistant Professor, Vanderbilt University Institute of Imaging Science
Assistant Professor,
Vanderbilt University Institute of Imaging Science
Assistant Professor,
Vanderbilt University Institute of Imaging Science,
Nashville, Tennessee, USA
Business Marketing Manager, Clinical & Key Customer Relationships, Philips Madison, Wisconsin, USA
Business Marketing Manager,
Clinical & Key Customer Relationships, Philips
Madison, Wisconsin, USA
Our periodic Radiology Insights newsletter provides you with the latest articles on user experiences and best practices.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.