A recent survey revealed that pulmonologists recommend hand-held small volume nebulizers (HHSVN) for patients with more severe COPD symptoms; and that patients prefer using them.1
However, only 53% of patients said they were extremely or very knowledgeable about the use and maintenance of HHSVNs.1 In addition, cleaning and storing their device was noted as they topic discussed least at appointments with their pulmonologist, despite the majority of clinicians believing device decontamination was essential or very important.
This article outlines proper maintenance, cleaning, and storage – key to optimizing HHSVN performance and life expectancy.
Failure to clean the device according to instructions may compromise the nebulizer’s performance such as clogging of the jet holes in the jet nebulizer or holes in the mesh which reduces the output of medication or result in the device not working properly. A nebulizer is also a medium for bacterial growth if not cleaned and disinfected properly.2 Use the tips and instructions below to help your patients keep their Philips nebulizers on track.
General care considerations
Nebulizers require rinsing after every use, daily cleaning and disinfection weekly or otherwise based on clinician recommendation. All nebulizer parts should air dry fully prior to storing and patients should consult instructions regarding the proper replacement schedule for their nebulizer as aerosol output may deteriorate as the system ages.
Here are some resources to care for and maintain your nebulizer:
Watch the instructional video for adult devices: Philips InnoSpire2 Go Adult Mask
Watch the instructional video for pediatric devices: Philips InnoSpire Go Child Mask
Watch the instructional video: Philips Sidestream Plus reusable nebulizer disinfecting
Download the Philips SideStream care instructions: (1.1MB)
Here are some resources to care for and maintain your nebulizer:
It is important to follow instructions for mesh nebulizers otherwise the mesh may become clogged with dried medication.
After every use:
* Do not wash the handset
Daily:
Weekly disinfection:
Once a week:
Replacement:
The mouthpiece assembly can be cleaned (boiled/disinfected) up to 52 times over 12 months. To keep the InnoSpire Go working at the optimum level, the mouthpiece assembly should be replaced every 12 months.
Watch the instructional video for adult devices ›
After every use:
*Tubing does not need to be washed
Disinfecting:
Once each week or as often as your healthcare provider recommends you should disinfect the nebulizer parts, however do not disinfect the tubing or mask
Replacement:
It is recommended that the reusable SideStream and SideStream Plus nebulizer is replaced every six months. It should also be noted that there is a disposable version of the SideStream that should be replaced every 2 weeks. The reusable SideStream has a light blue top and mouthpiece. The disposable SideStream has a dark blue top and white mouthpiece.
1Braman Sidney, MD, professor, critical care and sleep medicine, Mount Sinai School of Medicine. Webinar. COPD and Inhalation Devices: Pulmonologist and Patient Knowledge, Attitudes, Beliefs and Behaviors. March 2016, ATS and Sunovian Pharmaceuticals companion survey.
2Fink JB, Ari A. Aerosol drug therapy. In: Wilkins EL, Stoller JK, eds. Egan’s Fundamentals of Respiratory Care. 10th ed. St Louis: Mosby Elsevier.
3Philips InnoSpire Go is pending 510(k) approval. Not currently for sale in USA.