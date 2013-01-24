While most subjects are informed about the risks of COPD, the study suggests a need for more robust patient education during office visits with a care professional. Less than half recalled discussing smoking cessation and treatment options during an initial visit. Only 43% recalled COPD management and prevention of risk as being discussed. In terms of therapy, 47% recalled being trained on how to use an inhalation device, with few recalling any discussions around how to clean them. A mere 7% of subjects stated that proper use of their treatment device was a topic of discussion in more than half of the visits with their physicians. Additionally, 9% stated that such a discussion occurred at each visit.

In general, many did not feel that their initial appointment was long enough to cover all the ground it needed to. 25% felt there was not enough time during the visit to cover all of their questions. Although patient recall may be a factor, the authors suggest more information sharing may be needed during visits.